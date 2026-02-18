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My Philips Epilator does not remove hair properly

If your Philips epilator is not removing your body hair completely, follow our tips to improve the performance of your device or watch the video below on how to properly use your epilator.
 

The information on this page applies to the following models: BRE738/00, BRE728/00, BRE749/00. Click here to show more product numbers  ›

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