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My Philips Bikini Trimmer pulls my hairs when trimming

If your Philips Bikini Trimmer pulls your hair while trimming, try our tips below to solve this issue

 

The information on this page applies to the following models: HP6390/10, HP6390/20, HP6390/52. Click here to show more product numbers  ›

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