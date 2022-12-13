My Sonicare toothbrush makes a loud noise

If your toothbrush makes a loud noise, the troubleshooting tips below may help you find a solution.
We recommend that you follow the steps in the order listed below. In between steps, check to see if the issue is resolved before moving to the next. Alternatively, you can watch the video below to solve the issue.
1. Getting used to an electric toothbrush.
Sonicare toothbrushes use powerful vibrations to clean your teeth. The sound produced is louder than a manual toothbrush. If this is your first electric toothbrush, it can take a while to get used to electric brushing.
2. Place a brush head on your toothbrush.
If you turn on your toothbrush without a brush head, it will make more noise. Always ensure that a brush head is attached to your toothbrush.
3. Place the brush head correctly.
If your toothbrush makes an abnormally loud noise, this might be due to a loose brush head. Ensure that the brush head is firmly placed on the handle and not loose. A small gap will remain between the handle and brush head as needed for vibration.
4. Replace the brush head.
It could also mean that your brush head is worn. We recommend replacing your brush head every three months. You can purchase a new brush head in our online store.
5. Identify where the noise is coming from.
Try the following steps: Step 1: Remove the brush head from the handle. Step 2: Turn your toothbrush on.
Is your toothbrush still making a loud or abnormal noise?
Yes: your toothbrush is broken. We recommend that you request an online repair or exchange .
No: if the noise stops, your brush head is defective or worn out. You need to replace your brush head with a new one.
Are you still having issues with your toothbrush?
If none of these tips help, your toothbrush may be damaged internally. We recommend that you request a repair or exchange for your toothbrush. Depending on your location, you can request an online repair or exchange, visit one of our authorised service centres or contact us.