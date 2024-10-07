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My Philips Avent Natural or Natural Response teat collapses

If you experience a collapsed teat or the teat is drawn into the bottle, the anti-colic valve may be blocked or stuck together. Below you will find more information and steps on how to solve this.
But first, it is important to know what type of feeding teat you have: Natural or Natural Response.
 

Regular and collapsed Philips Avent teats

The information on this page applies to the following models: SCY670/01 , SCD838/12 , SCY933/01 . Click here to show more product numbers  ›

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