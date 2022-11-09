Search terms
Track my repair
If your product isn't working as expected, you can use our online troubleshooting steps to resolve the issue. If a repair is needed, we will help you to request it online. Step 1: Troubleshoot the issue. You can use our online support information to diagnose the problem with your product. You can often solve the problem without sending your product in for repair. To start troubleshooting, fill out your model number in the search box at the top of this page. Step 2: Request a repair. If you cannot solve the issue with your product online, you can request a repair online. If you own a Philips TV, Avent, Gaggia, or Saeco product, you can contact our contact center to request a repair. If your product is within the Philips warranty, usually the repair will be free of charge. You can read more here about the Philips warranty conditions.
Depending on the product, Philips warranties are usually between 12 and 24 months.
To find the warranty period and terms and conditions for your product, please check our warranty terms.
If your product is no longer under warranty, we strive to make the repair process as painless as possible. The proposed solution and final cost will vary depending on the product type, age, and your chosen shipping method.
For products that do not have a repair option, we offer our consumers discount vouchers to purchase a new Philips product.
To find a repair or discount voucher solution for your defective product, please register in our online portal.
For coffee machines and Avent products, please contact our Contact Centre.
Please note: When registering your product, if you are unhappy with the proposed solution and do not wish to proceed with the repair process, you can close the request at any time. Contact our Contact Centre for additional support.
We aim to provide excellent online support for all our products but do realize that sometimes the information you seek may be hard to find.
Before contacting us, please read the following tips for finding support on our website:
Where can I find product support?
If you are still unable to find the information you need, you can contact our Contact Centre via live Chat service, email or phone.
Our goal is to repair and return your product to you within 7 working days from the day our service centre receives it. (Parts permitting, please be aware that the repair may take up to 14 days.)
If you have booked your repair online or through our contact centre and have an IT-philips-xxx reference number, you can check the progress of your repair here.
Otherwise, please contact our Contact Centre for an update.
Philips has 2 main authorized service centres: - Olympic Shaver Centre: for domestic appliances and personal care products - R&M Rentals: for sound and vision products - Domestic appliance – click here - Personal care – click here - Sound and vision products (Exception: TV) – click here
There is no need to contact the service centre directly. You can use our self-registration tool to obtain support for:
You can also contact our Contact Centre regarding the products above, as well as TV, Avent and Coffee products.
If you cannot find the part you are looking for in the online shop, you can contact our approved distributors: Tel. 0115 9657 440 / email: sales@shavers.co.uk - Dutch West: for Audio & Video parts: Tel. 01434 32 3232 / email: info@dutchwest.co.uk
- Olympic Shaver: for Domestic Appliance, Personal Care and Cofee machine parts:
If you have any questions regarding spare parts or accessories for your product, you can also contact our Contact Centre.
The model number of your product can be found on the box, on the user manual or on the product itself. If you need further assistance finding the model number for your product, click here to launch the find your model number support page
No, at Philips we offer an international warranty for our products, therefore your guarantee will not be affected.
Please contact our Contact Centre should you have any issues or questions.
If you are having issues with your product, you are always welcome to contact our Contact Centre and we will do our best to help you. If your product requires a repair or service during Philips guarantee period, we will be happy to organize it for you.
However, if the product requires a repair or exchange under the terms of your extended guarantee, it will be necessary to return the product to your retailer. The retailer is responsible for after sales service during the period of the extension of your guarantee.
