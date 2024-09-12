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    • Stand out from the crowd Stand out from the crowd Stand out from the crowd

      Signage Solutions Q-Line Display

      98BDL3650Q/75

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Stand out from the crowd

      Inform and enthral with a Philips Q-Line 4K Ultra HD digital display. This reliable, easy-to-install, Android-powered signage solution is Wave-ready for remote management, putting you in full control, any time, anywhere.

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      Q-Line Display

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      Stand out from the crowd

      Your versatile and easy-to-set-up 18/7 display

      • 98"
      • Direct LED Backlight
      • Ultra HD

      Connect and control your content via the cloud

      Connect and control your content via the cloud with the integrated HTML5 browser. Using the Chromium-based browser, design your content online and connect either a single display or your complete network. Show content in both landscape and portrait mode, with fullHD resolution. Simply connect the display to the Internet using WiFi or with an RJ45 cable, and enjoy your own curated playlists.

      FailOver. Ensure your display never goes blank

      Critical for demanding commercial applications, FailOver is a revolutionary technology that automatically plays back-up content onscreen in the unlikely event of an input source or application failure. Simply select a primary input connection and a FailOver connection and you are ready for instant content protection.

      Easily schedule content from a USB or internal memory

      Easily schedule content to play from a USB or from internal memory. Your Philips Professional Display will wake from standby to play the content you want, and then return to standby once playback is done.

      Optional Interact for wireless screen share

      Wirelessly screen share using your existing Wi-Fi network to instantly and securely connect devices, or use our optional HDMI Interact dongle to cast directly onto the screen without connecting into the secured network.

      Android SoC processor. Native and web apps

      Powered by our Android 10 SoC platform, these hardworking Philips professional displays are optimised for native Android apps, and you can install web apps directly onto the display too. Flexible and secure, ensuring display specs stay up to the moment for longer.

      Catch the Wave for revolutionary results

      Unlock the power, versatility and intelligence inside your Philips Q-Line displays remotely with Wave. This evolutionary cloud platform puts you fully in control, with simplified installation and setup, monitoring and controlling displays, upgrading firmware, managing playlists and setting power schedules. Saving you time, energy and environmental impact.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        247.7  cm
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        97.5  inch
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Panel resolution
        3840 x 2160
        Pixel pitch
        0.56 x 0.56 mm
        Optimum resolution
        3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
        Brightness
        400  cd/m²
        Display colours
        1.07 Billion
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        1200:1
        Dynamic contrast ratio
        500,000:1
        Response time (typical)
        8  ms
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        178  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        178  degree
        Picture enhancement
        • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
        • Progressive scan
        • Dynamic contrast enhancement
        Panel technology
        IPS
        Operating system
        Android 10
        Haze
        25%

      • Connectivity

        Audio output
        3.5mm jack
        Video input
        • USB 2.0 (x2)
        • DVI-I (x 1)
        • HDMI 2.0 (x2)
        • USB 3.0 (x1)
        Audio input
        3.5 mm jack
        Other connections
        • micro SD
        • OPS
        External control
        • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
        • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
        • RJ45

      • Convenience

        Placement
        • Landscape (18/7)
        • Portrait (18/7)
        Tiled Matrix
        Up to 3 x 3
        Keyboard control
        • Hidden
        • Lockable
        Remote control signal
        Lockable
        Signal loop through
        • RS232
        • IR Loopthrough
        Ease of installation
        Smart Insert
        Energy-saving functions
        Smart Power
        Network controllable
        • RS232
        • RJ45

      • Sound

        Built-in speakers
        2 x 10 W RMS

      • Power

        Mains power
        100–240 V~, 50/60 Hz
        Consumption (Typical)
        TBD  W
        Consumption (Max)
        TBD
        Standby power consumption
        <0.5 W
        Power Saving Features
        Smart Power
        Energy Label Class
        G

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer formats
        • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
        • 1680 x 1050, 60Hz
        • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
        • 1440 x 900, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 720, 60Hz
        • 1024 x 768, 60, 70, 75Hz
        • 3840 x 2160, 60Hz
        Video formats
        • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
        • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
        • 720p, 50,60 Hz
        • 2160p, 50, 60Hz

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        2193.4  mm
        Product weight
        65.2  kg
        Set Height
        1255.3  mm
        Set Depth
        90  mm
        Set Width (inch)
        86.35  inch
        Set Height (inch)
        49.42  inch
        Wall Mount
        1000 mm x 400 mm, M8
        Set Depth (inch)
        3.54  inch
        Bezel width
        15.9 mm: L/R/T, 20.1 mm: B
        Product weight (lb)
        143.74  lb

      • Operating conditions

        Altitude
        0 ~ 3000 m
        Temperature range (operation)
        0 ~ 40  °C
        MTBF
        50,000  hour(s)
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20 ~ 60  °C
        Humidity range (operation)[RH]
        20 ~ 80% RH (No condensation)
        Humidity range (storage) [RH]
        5 ~ 95% RH (No condensation)

      • Multimedia Applications

        USB Playback Video
        • MPEG
        • H.264
        • H.263
        • H.265
        • AVI
        • MP4
        • VP8
        USB Playback Picture
        • BMP
        • JPEG
        • PNG
        USB Playback Audio
        • AAC
        • HEAAC
        • MPEG

      • Internal Player

        CPU
        Quad Core Cortex A55
        GPU
        G52 MC1
        Memory
        • 16GB
        • 3GB DDR

      • Accessories

        Included Accessories
        • IR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x1)
        • RS232 daisy-chain cable
        • Philips logo (x1)
        • AC Power Cord
        • AC Switch Cover
        • Quick start guide
        • Remote control & AAA batteries
        • RS232 cable
        • USB cover and screws
        • Wire Clamper (x3)

      • Miscellaneous

        On-Screen Display Languages
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Traditional Chinese
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Italian
        • Polish
        • Russian
        • Spanish
        • Turkish
        • Japanese
        • Arabic
        Warranty
        3 year warranty
        Regulatory approvals
        • CE
        • CB
        • FCC, Class A
        • VCCI
        • RoHS
        • UL

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