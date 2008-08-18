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    • High Resolution Public Display High Resolution Public Display High Resolution Public Display

      plasma monitor

      BDH4251V/00

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      High Resolution Public Display

      State of the art, cost effective plasma monitor designed for indoor public display applications. The high class deinterlacer, advanced digital video processing and the latest plasma technology guarantee optimal display of your message.

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      High Resolution Public Display

      42" XGA Plasma Monitor

      • 42"
      • XGA
      HDMI input for full digital HD connection in one cable

      HDMI input for full digital HD connection in one cable

      HDMI makes an uncompressed digital RGB connection from the source to the screen. By eliminating conversion to an analogue signal, it delivers an unblemished image. The non-degraded signal reduces flicker and leads to a clearer picture. HDMI intelligently communicates the highest output resolution with the source device. The HDMI input is fully backwards-compatible with DVI sources but includes digital audio. HDMI uses HDCP copy protection.

      High brightness (1500 cd/m²) and contrast (15000:1)

      High brightness and contrast values are extremely beneficial in public environments where lighting conditions are variable and often beyond control.

      Motion Adaptive De-interlacing for razor sharp images

      This smart de-interlacing algorithm is able to detect the type of video source (such as Still Picture, Motion Picture or Film) and automatically optimise the de-interlacing process with Spatial, Temporal or Film mode de-interlacing. The result is that it delivers razor sharp and stable images every time.

      Monitor is network controllable for remote management

      Network controllability allows user to control and adjust monitors remotely through RS232 protocol.

      VGA loop through to daisy chain other monitors

      In case more than one screen needs to share the same input signal, VGA loop through offers a cost effective solution in which the VGA input signal is amplified and made available on a VGA output connector which can be connected to the next monitor

      Hidden and lockable control buttons

      The local control buttons of the display are placed in such a way that they are less visible for immediate access. Furthermore, the remote control sensor and the local control buttons can be disabled via RS232 to prevent unauthorised control of the display when placed in a public space.

      Advanced anti burn-in functions to prevent ghost images

      A protective function called "pixel shift" has been implemented. When the protection mechanism is activated the screen image automatically shifts its pixel positions to prevent "image ghosting". Secondly, burn-in recovery has been implemented. Depending on the model, ghost images are removed by applying a full white signal on the whole panel for a certain amount of time or by reversing the image to achieve the same result.

      Long expected panel lifetime of over 60,000 hours

      In public display applications 24/7 operation is often required. Even after 60,000 hours of operation the brightness level of the display will be at least 50% of the initial value.

      Complies with RoHS standards of care for the environment

      Philips designs and produces display products in compliance with strict Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS) standards that restrict lead and other toxic substances that can harm the environment.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        107  cm
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        42  inch
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Panel resolution
        1024 x 768
        Brightness
        1500  cd/m²
        Display colours
        1.07 Billion colours
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        15000:1
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        >160  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        >160  degree
        Picture enhancement
        • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
        • 3D Combfilter
        • Motion compens. deinterlacing
        • 3D MA deinterlacing
        • Picture by Picture
        • Picture in Picture
        • Progressive scan
        • Automatic skin tone correction
        • Colour Enhancement
        • Noise Reduction
        Vertical Scanning Frequency
        50–85 Hz
        Display screen type
        XGA Plasma panel

      • Connectivity

        Audio output
        • Audio L/R x 1
        • External loudspeaker connector
        PC
        • RS232 D-Sub9
        • VGA-in D-Sub 15HD
        • VGA-out D-Sub 15HD
        AV input
        • Component (YPbPr) x 1
        • Audio (L/R) for YPbPr x 1
        • Composite (CVBS) x 1
        • Audio (L/R) x 1
        • S-video x 1
        • Scart 2 x
        • HDMI x 1
        AV output
        • Composite (CVBS) x 1
        • Audio (L/R) x 1
        Other connections
        S/PDIF out (coaxial)
        Audio input for PC
        Audio Left/Right (RCA 2 x)

      • Convenience

        Placement
        • Portrait
        • Landscape
        Screen-saving functions
        Pixel shift, Image reverse, low bright
        User convenience
        On-screen Display
        Regulatory approvals
        • CE Mark
        • RoHS
        Network controllable
        RS232
        Screen Format Adjustments
        • 4:3
        • Subtitle Zoom
        • Superwide
        • Widescreen
        • Zoom 14:9
        • Zoom 16:9

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        2 X 10 W
        Sound System
        • Mono
        • Stereo

      • Power

        Power supply
        100-240 VAC, 50/60 Hz
        Consumption (On mode)
        320 Watts (typical)
        Standby power consumption
        <1 W

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer formats
        • 640 x 480, 60, 72, 75 Hz
        • 800 x 600, 60, 72, 75 Hz
        • 1024 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 720 x 400, 70 Hz
        Video formats
        • 480i, 60 Hz
        • 480p, 60 Hz
        • 576p, 50 Hz
        • 576i, 50 Hz
        • 720p, 50, 60 Hz
        • 1080i, 50, 60 Hz

      • Dimensions

        Lifetime to 50% brightness
        60000  hour(s)
        Box depth
        330  mm
        Box height
        790  mm
        Box width
        1260  mm
        Set height (with stand)
        716  mm
        Set height (with stand) (inch)
        28.19  inch
        Set Width
        1039  mm
        Product weight
        30.4  kg
        Set depth (with stand)
        280  mm
        Set Height
        628  mm
        Set Depth
        88  mm
        Set depth (with stand) (inch)
        11.02  inch
        Set Width (inch)
        49.9  inch
        Set Height (inch)
        24.72  inch
        Set Depth (inch)
        3.46  inch
        Box depth (inch)
        13.0  inch
        Box height (inch)
        31.1  inch
        Box width (inch)
        49.6  inch
        Product weight (lb)
        67.02  lb
        Weight incl. Packaging
        37.85  kg
        Weight incl. Packaging (lb)
        83.44

      • Technical specifications

        Operating temperature range
        0-40  °C
        Relative humidity range
        20% - 80%

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Video Playback
        • NTSC
        • PAL
        • SECAM

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Tabletop stand
        • VGA cable
        • Remote Control
        • AC Power Cord
        • Batteries for remote control
        • User manual on CD-ROM
        Optional accessories
        • Speakers BAH4251S1
        • Ceiling mount BM04111 and BM01111
        • Fixed wall mount BM02111
        • Flex wall mount BM04111 and BM02212

      • Miscellaneous

        Bezel
        Metallic Anthracite

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • AC power cord
      • Batteries for remote control
      • Remote Control
      • Tabletop stand
      • User manual on CD-ROM
      • VGA cable
      Badge-D2C

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