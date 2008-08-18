Other items in the box
- AC power cord
- Batteries for remote control
- Remote Control
- Tabletop stand
- User manual on CD-ROM
- VGA cable
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BDH4251V/00
High Resolution Public Display
State of the art, cost effective plasma monitor designed for indoor public display applications. The high class deinterlacer, advanced digital video processing and the latest plasma technology guarantee optimal display of your message.See all benefits
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plasma monitor
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HDMI makes an uncompressed digital RGB connection from the source to the screen. By eliminating conversion to an analogue signal, it delivers an unblemished image. The non-degraded signal reduces flicker and leads to a clearer picture. HDMI intelligently communicates the highest output resolution with the source device. The HDMI input is fully backwards-compatible with DVI sources but includes digital audio. HDMI uses HDCP copy protection.
High brightness and contrast values are extremely beneficial in public environments where lighting conditions are variable and often beyond control.
This smart de-interlacing algorithm is able to detect the type of video source (such as Still Picture, Motion Picture or Film) and automatically optimise the de-interlacing process with Spatial, Temporal or Film mode de-interlacing. The result is that it delivers razor sharp and stable images every time.
Network controllability allows user to control and adjust monitors remotely through RS232 protocol.
In case more than one screen needs to share the same input signal, VGA loop through offers a cost effective solution in which the VGA input signal is amplified and made available on a VGA output connector which can be connected to the next monitor
The local control buttons of the display are placed in such a way that they are less visible for immediate access. Furthermore, the remote control sensor and the local control buttons can be disabled via RS232 to prevent unauthorised control of the display when placed in a public space.
A protective function called "pixel shift" has been implemented. When the protection mechanism is activated the screen image automatically shifts its pixel positions to prevent "image ghosting". Secondly, burn-in recovery has been implemented. Depending on the model, ghost images are removed by applying a full white signal on the whole panel for a certain amount of time or by reversing the image to achieve the same result.
In public display applications 24/7 operation is often required. Even after 60,000 hours of operation the brightness level of the display will be at least 50% of the initial value.
Philips designs and produces display products in compliance with strict Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS) standards that restrict lead and other toxic substances that can harm the environment.
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