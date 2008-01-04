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    • Innovative public display for indoor applications Innovative public display for indoor applications Innovative public display for indoor applications

      LCD monitor

      BDL4231CS/00

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Innovative public display for indoor applications

      Control your costs with this network-controllable 107 cm (42") LCD monitor. Whether used in a network or as a single public display, this model offers a variety of features to meet the most demanding public and corporate viewing applications.

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      Innovative public display for indoor applications

      with SmartCard slot

      • 107 cm (42")
      • multimedia
      • HD Ready
      HDMI input for full digital HD connection in one cable

      HDMI input for full digital HD connection in one cable

      HDMI makes an uncompressed digital RGB connection from the source to the screen. By eliminating conversion to an analogue signal, it delivers an unblemished image. The non-degraded signal reduces flicker and leads to a clearer picture. HDMI intelligently communicates the highest output resolution with the source device. The HDMI input is fully backwards-compatible with DVI sources but includes digital audio. HDMI uses HDCP copy protection.

      SmartPower for energy saving

      SmartPower for energy saving

      The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

      Wide format WXGA 1366 x 768 resolution for sharper display

      The wide format of XGA resolution LCD panel is capable of displaying 1366 x 768 pixels; WXGA allows monitors to be non-interlaced to ensure a better display performance and accurate colour display effect.

      Determine different start up settings with Smart Control

      In a networked setting you want to able to control the start up conditions of all displays when the mains power is reconnected or resumed after a power interruption. Via RS232 commands Smart Control allows flexibility over four different start up settings: power status, source input, volume level and picture format. For all four settings you can choose the display to remember their last status or to have a fixed setting when power is reconnected.

      Hidden and lockable control buttons

      The local control buttons of the display are placed in such a way that they are less visible for immediate access. Furthermore, the remote control sensor and the local control buttons can be disabled via RS232 to prevent unauthorised control of the display when placed in a public space.

      Integrated SmartCard Xpress Slot for expandability

      SmartCard Xpress is an expansion slot that lends additional functionality to the display. Cards developed by Philips and/or third parties are designed to streamline connectivity with the display via the slot, eliminating the need for external devices.

      Remote Management and Configuration via RS232

      Remote Management allows the user to control and adjust the displays remotely via the RS232 protocol. Using CEC commands, you are able to have full control over all the displays in your signage network at any time.

      Wireless SmartLoader for fast cloning

      Provides the ability to copy all menu settings from one display into other displays. The feature ensures uniformity between the sets and significantly reduces installation time. Operates fully wireless.

      Complies with RoHS standards of care for the environment

      Philips designs and produces display products in compliance with strict Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS) standards that restrict lead and other toxic substances that can harm the environment.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        107  cm
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        42  inch
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        LCD panel type
        • 1366 x 768 pixels
        • Anti-glare polariser
        Optimum resolution
        1360 x 768 @ 60 Hz
        Brightness
        500  cd/m²
        Display colours
        16.7 million colours
        Dynamic screen contrast
        3000:1
        Response time (typical)
        5  ms
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        178  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        178  degree
        Picture enhancement
        • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
        • 3D Combfilter
        • 3D MA deinterlacing
        • Progressive scan
        • Dynamic contrast enhancement
        Vertical Scanning Frequency
        56 - 75 Hz
        Display screen type
        LCD WXGA Active Matrix TFT

      • Connectivity

        PC
        • 3.5 mm PC audio input x 1
        • RS232 D-Sub9
        • VGA-in D-Sub 15HD
        AV input
        • HDMI x 2
        • Component (YPbPr) 2 x
        • Audio (L/R) for YPbPr 2 x
        • Composite (CVBS) x 1
        • Audio (L/R) x 1
        • S-video x 1
        Other connections
        S/PDIF out (coaxial)
        Connectivity Enhancements
        • SmartCard Expansion Slot
        • External Loudspeaker connector

      • Convenience

        Picture in Picture
        CVBS PIP on VGA main
        Regulatory approvals
        • CE Mark
        • UL/cUL
        • CCC
        • RoHS
        • GOST
        • SEMKO
        Network controllable
        RS232
        VESA Mount
        400 x 200 mm
        Screen Format Adjustments
        • 4:3
        • Widescreen
        • Subtitle Zoom
        • Superwide
        • Zoom 14:9
        • Zoom 16:9

      • Sound

        Built-in speakers
        2
        Output power (RMS)
        2 x 10 W
        Sound Enhancement
        Smart Sound
        Sound System
        • Stereo
        • Mono

      • Power

        Mains power
        90-264 VAC, 50/60 Hz
        Consumption (On mode)
        186 W (Typical)
        Standby power consumption
        <3.5 W

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer formats
        • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75 Hz
        • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75 Hz
        • 1024 x 768, 60, 70, 75 Hz
        • 1280 x 720, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1360 x 768, 60 Hz
        Video formats
        • 480i, 60 Hz
        • 480p, 60 Hz
        • 576p, 50 Hz
        • 576i, 50 Hz
        • 720p, 50, 60 Hz
        • 1080i, 60 Hz

      • Dimensions

        Box depth
        34.1  mm
        Box height
        74.8  mm
        Box width
        117  mm
        Set height (with stand)
        663  mm
        Set height (with stand) (inch)
        26.1  inch
        Set Width
        1022  mm
        Product weight
        21.0  kg
        Set depth (with stand)
        250  mm
        Set Height
        615  mm
        Set Depth
        129  mm
        Set depth (with stand) (inch)
        9.8  inch
        Set Width (inch)
        40.2  inch
        Set Height (inch)
        24.2  inch
        Set Depth (inch)
        5.1  inch
        Box depth (inch)
        13.4  inch
        Box height (inch)
        29.4  inch
        Box width (inch)
        46.1  inch
        Product weight (lb)
        46.30  lb
        Weight incl. Packaging
        21.8  kg
        Weight incl. Packaging (lb)
        48.06
        MTBF
        100 k (excl. CCFL 50 k) hrs

      • Technical specifications

        Operating temperature range
        0 - 40  °C
        Relative humidity range
        5% - 90%

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Video Playback
        • NTSC
        • PAL
        • SECAM

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Tabletop stand
        • AC Power Cord
        • VGA cable
        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • Quick start guide
        • HDMI-DVI adapter cable
        • User manual on CD-ROM
        Optional accessories
        SmartLoader 22AV1135

      • Miscellaneous

        Bezel
        silver
        Warranty
        Europe/North America: 3 years, APMEA: 1 year

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Tabletop stand
      • AC Power Cord
      • VGA cable
      • Remote Control
      • Batteries for remote control
      • Quick start guide
      • HDMI-DVI adapter cable
      • User manual on CD-ROM
      • Optional accessories: SmartLoader 22AV1135
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