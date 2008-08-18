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    • Impress and involve your audience Impress and involve your audience Impress and involve your audience

      LCD monitor

      BDL4631V/00

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Impress and involve your audience

      This 46" professional LCD monitor will deliver your message. Whether used in a network, a tiled matrix or as a single public display, this model offers a variety of features to satisfy the most demanding applications

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      Impress and involve your audience

      • 46"
      • multimedia
      • HDTV monitor
      HDMI input for full digital HD connection in one cable

      HDMI input for full digital HD connection in one cable

      HDMI makes an uncompressed digital RGB connection from the source to the screen. By eliminating conversion to an analogue signal, it delivers an unblemished image. The non-degraded signal reduces flicker and leads to a clearer picture. HDMI intelligently communicates the highest output resolution with the source device. The HDMI input is fully backwards-compatible with DVI sources but includes digital audio. HDMI uses HDCP copy protection.

      Full HD LCD display, 1920 x 1080p

      This display has a resolution that is referred to as Full HD. The state-of-the-art LCD screen technology has the full high definition widescreen resolution of 1080 progressive lines, each with 1920 pixels. This allows the best possible picture quality for HD input signals with up to 1080 lines. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with optimum brightness and superb colours. This vibrant and sharp image will provide you with an enhanced viewing experience.

      Portrait mode operability

      This display can also be safely and reliably mounted in portrait position.

      Hidden and lockable control buttons

      The local control buttons of the display are placed in such a way that they are less visible for immediate access. Furthermore, the remote control sensor and the local control buttons can be disabled via RS232 to prevent unauthorised control of the display when placed in a public space.

      Monitor is network controllable for remote management

      Network controllability allows user to control and adjust monitors remotely through RS232 protocol.

      VGA loop through enables daisy chaining to multiple monitors

      Multiple screen daisy chain effectively distributes control and visual content from a single source to an array of monitors in various locations within a site.

      Advanced anti-image sticking function

      Static images left on-screen for extended periods of time may leave a "ghost image" or image sticking effect on LCD displays. Although image sticking on LCD displays is not permanent, you want to prevent this happening, especially in locations where content is shown 24/7.

      Complies with RoHS standards of care for the environment

      Philips designs and produces display products in compliance with strict Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS) standards that restrict lead and other toxic substances that can harm the environment.

      Enhanced zoom feature supports tiled matrix applications

      The internal zoom function enables easy implementation of a video wall matrix, without the need for expensive external equipment. Capable of a vidiwall of 25 displays by dividing up to 5 displays each horizontally and vertically.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        116.8  cm
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        46  inch
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Pixel pitch
        0.53025 x 0.53025 mm
        Optimum resolution
        1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
        Brightness
        450  cd/m²
        Display colours
        16.7 million colours
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        1500:1
        Response time (typical)
        6  ms
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        178  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        178  degree
        Picture enhancement
        • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
        • 3D Combfilter
        • Motion compens. deinterlacing
        • Picture in Picture
        • Progressive scan
        • 3D MA deinterlacing
        Horizontal Scanning Frequency
        31.5 - 91.1 kHz
        Vertical Scanning Frequency
        58 - 85 Hz
        Display screen type
        LCD Full HD W-UXGA Act. matrix

      • Connectivity

        PC
        • VGA-in D-Sub 15HD
        • VGA-out D-Sub 15HD
        • RS232 D-Sub9
        • RS232 D-sub9 output
        • 3.5 mm PC audio input x 1
        AV input
        • HDMI x 2
        • Component (YPbPr) x 1
        • Audio (L/R) for YPbPr x 1
        • Composite (CVBS) x 2
        • S-video x 1
        • Audio (L/R) x 2 for CVBS and S-Vid
        AV output
        • Composite (CVBS) x 1
        • Audio (L/R) x 1
        Connectivity Enhancements
        External Loudspeaker connector

      • Convenience

        Placement
        • Portrait
        • Landscape
        Regulatory approvals
        • CE Mark
        • RoHS
        • FCC Class A
        • UL
        OSD Languages
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Italian
        • Spanish
        • Polish
        • Turkish
        • Russian
        Network controllable
        RS232
        VESA Mount
        400 x 200 mm
        Detachable Audio
        2 x 7 Watts (optional) speakers

      • Power

        Mains power
        90-264 VAC, 50/60 Hz
        Consumption (On mode)
        165 W (typical)
        Standby power consumption
        < 5 W

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer formats
        • 640 x 480, 60, 75 Hz
        • 720 x 400, 70 Hz
        • 800 x 600, 60 Hz
        • 1024 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 720, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1360 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1600 x 1200, 60 Hz
        • 1920 x 1080, 50, 60 Hz
        Video formats
        • 480i, 60 Hz
        • 480p, 60 Hz
        • 576i, 50 Hz
        • 720p, 50, 60 Hz
        • 1080i, 50, 60 Hz
        • 1080p, 60 Hz

      • Dimensions

        Set height (with stand)
        705  mm
        Set height (with stand) (inch)
        27.8  inch
        Set Width
        1122  mm
        Set depth (with stand)
        406  mm
        Set Height
        663  mm
        Set Depth
        138  mm
        Set depth (with stand) (inch)
        16.0  inch
        Set Width (inch)
        44.2  inch
        Set Height (inch)
        26.1  inch
        Set Depth (inch)
        5.4  inch
        MTBF
        50,000 (excl. CCFL 60,000) hrs

      • Technical specifications

        Operating temperature range
        0 - 40  °C
        Relative humidity range
        5% - 90%

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Video Playback
        • NTSC
        • PAL
        • SECAM

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • HDMI-DVI adapter cable
        • VGA cable
        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • User manual on CD-ROM
        • AC Power Cord
        • Quick start guide
        Optional accessories
        • Table stand BM05211
        • Speakers BAL4631S1
        • Ceiling mount BM04111 and BM01111
        • Fixed wall mount BM02111
        • Flex wall mount BM04111 and BM02212

      • Miscellaneous

        Bezel
        metallic anthracite
        Warranty
        Europe/North America: 3 years

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • HDMI-DVI adapter cable
      • VGA cable
      • Remote Control
      • Batteries for remote control
      • User manual on CD-ROM
      • AC Power Cord
      • Quick start guide
      • Optional accessories: Table stand BM05211
      • Optional accessories: Speakers BAL4631S1
      • Optional accessories: Ceiling mount BM04111 and BM01111
      • Optional accessories: Fixed wall mount BM02111
      • Optional accessories: Flex wall mount BM04111 and BM02212
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