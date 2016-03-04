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    • 4K Ultra High Definition 4K Ultra High Definition 4K Ultra High Definition
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      Brilliance 4K Ultra HD LCD display

      BDM4350UC/00

      4K Ultra High Definition

      The expansive 43" class Ultra HD Professional Philips display gives you the room to spread out, see the big picture and all the details in 4K Ultra High Definition (four times the resolution of full HD).

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      4K Ultra High Definition

      See the big picture with all the details

      • 43 (42.51"/108 cm diag.)
      • 3840 x 2160 (4K UHD)
      UltraClear 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution for precision

      UltraClear 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution for precision

      These Philips displays utilise high-performance panels to deliver UltraClear, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution images. Whether you are a demanding professional requiring extremely detailed images for CAD solutions, a user of 3D graphics applications or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays will make your images and graphics come alive.

      IPS LED wide view technology for image and colour accuracy

      IPS LED wide view technology for image and colour accuracy

      IPS displays use an advanced technology that gives you extra-wide viewing angles of 178/178 degrees, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays give you remarkably crisp images with vivid colours, making them ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications that demand colour accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

      MultiView 4K for 4 systems on one screen

      MultiView 4K for 4 systems on one screen

      Philips MultiView feature on this expansive 4K UHD display enables you to have up to four systems each shown in Full HD on one screen. You can use Picture-by-Picture (PbP) to monitor four systems on one screen for control rooms or security. Or for multiple devices like two notebooks side-by-side simultaneously, making collaboration more productive. Or Picture-in-Picture mode (PiP) watching a live football feed from your set-top box, while working on your PC.

      SmartUniformity for consistent images

      SmartUniformity for consistent images

      Fluctuations in brightness and colour on LCD screens are a common phenomenon. Philips' SmartUniformity mode delivers accurate images in terms of brightness; which is crucial for photography, design and printing. With a colour metric to assess colour accuracy, this mode is calibrated to meet average luminance uniformity of more than 95%. Selecting this mode will produce uniform and accurate images.

      SmartImage pre-sets for easy optimised image settings

      SmartImage pre-sets for easy optimised image settings

      SmartImage is an exclusive leading edge Philips technology that analyses the content displayed on your screen and optimises your display performance. This user-friendly interface allows you to select various modes, like Office, Photo, Movie, Game, Economy etc., to fit the application in use. Based on the selection, SmartImage dynamically optimises the contrast, colour saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance. The Economy mode option offers you major power savings. All in real time at the touch of a single button!

      MHL technology for enjoying mobile content on a big screen

      MHL technology for enjoying mobile content on a big screen

      Mobile High-Definition Link (MHL) is a mobile audio/video interface for directly connecting mobile phones and other portable devices to high-definition displays. An optional MHL cable allows you to simply connect your MHL-capable mobile device to this large Philips MHL display and watch your HD videos come to life with full digital sound. Now not only can you enjoy your mobile games, photos, movies or other apps on its big screen, you can simultaneously charge your mobile device so you never run out of power halfway.

      Slim bezel design for a stylish look

      A slim bezel design adds a stylish look to a public display to blend in nicely in just about any environment. Furthermore, this design makes the display ideal for tiled matrix video walls.

      Powerful 7-Watt speakers to unleash your content

      A pair of high-quality stereo speakers built into a display device. They may be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing etc. depending on model and design.

      USB 3.0 Hub for convenient access and fast charging

      Super Speed USB 3.0 deploys 5.0 gbit/s transfer rate, which is about 10 times faster than USB 2.0 standard, significantly reducing data transfer time to save you time and money. With more bandwidth, super speed transfer rates, better power management and superior overall performance, USB 3.0 sets the latest global standard and allows you to use large capacity storage devices. Now you don't have to wait so long for devices to charge. New FastCharge enables quick charging to charge and go. USB 3.0 is also backward compatible with USB 2.0 devices.

      SmartConnect with DisplayPort, HDMI and VGA connections

      These Philips displays come equipped with the most advanced multi connections like VGA, Display Port and universal HDMI connector, enabling you to enjoy high resolution uncompressed video and audio content. New DisplayPort and HDMI 2.0 connection now enables full 4K resolution at 60 Hz for smooth visuals. USB connections ensure that you can have super speed data transfers with global connectivity. Regardless of what source you use, you can rest assured that this Philips display will ensure your investment is not made obsolete any time soon!

      VESA mount allows for the perfect setup

      VESA pattern guarantees compatibility with hundreds of innovative mounting solutions.

      Zero power consumption with 0 watt hard switch

      At the flick of the 0 watt hard switch, which is conveniently located at the back of the monitor, you can completely cut off your monitor from AC power. This results in zero power consumption, reducing your carbon footprint even further

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Panel Size
        42.51 inch (108 cm)
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        LCD panel type
        IPS LCD
        Backlight type
        W-LED system
        Pixel pitch
        0.2451 x 0.2451mm
        Optimum resolution
        3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
        Brightness
        300  cd/m²
        Brightness uniformity
        96~105%
        Display colours
        Colour support 1.07 billion colours (10 bits)
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        1200:1
        SmartContrast
        50,000,000:1
        Response time (typical)
        5 ms (Grey to Grey)*
        Viewing angle
        • 178º (H)/178º (V)
        • @ C/R > 20
        Picture enhancement
        SmartImage
        Effective viewing area
        941.2 (H) x 529.4 (V)
        Scanning Frequency
        VGA/HDMI: 30 - 99 kHz; DP: 30 - 160 kHz (H) / VGA: 56 - 80 Hz; HDMI/DP: 23 - 80 Hz (V)
        sRGB
        Yes
        MHL
        1080P @ 60 Hz
        Delta E
        <3
        Flicker-free
        Yes
        Display Screen Coating
        Anti-Glare, 3H, Haze 1%

      • Connectivity

        Signal Input
        • VGA (Analogue)
        • DisplayPort x 2
        • HDMI (2.0) — MHL x 2
        USB
        USB 3.0x4 (1 w/fast charging)*
        Sync Input
        • Separate Sync
        • Sync on Green
        Audio (In/Out)
        • PC audio-in
        • Headphone out

      • Convenience

        Built-in Speakers
        7 W x 2
        Plug and Play Compatibility
        • DDC/CI
        • Mac OS X
        • sRGB
        • Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7
        User convenience
        • SmartImage
        • Multi-view
        • User
        • Menu
        • Power On/Off
        OSD Languages
        • Brazil Portuguese
        • Czech
        • Dutch
        • English
        • Finnish
        • French
        • German
        • Greek
        • Hungarian
        • Italian
        • Japanese
        • Korean
        • Polish
        • Portuguese
        • Russian
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Spanish
        • Swedish
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Turkish
        • Ukrainian
        Other convenience
        • Kensington lock
        • VESA mount (200 x 200 mm)
        Control software
        SmartControl
        MultiView
        • PIP (2 x devices)
        • PBP (4 x devices)

      • Power

        ECO mode
        46.5 W (typ.)
        Power supply
        • Built-in
        • 100–240 VAC, 50–60 Hz
        Off mode
        Zero watts with AC switch
        On mode
        63.1 W (typ.) (EnergyStar 6.0 test method)
        Standby mode
        <0.5 W (typ.)
        Power LED indicator
        • Operation - White
        • Standby mode - White (flashing)

      • Dimensions

        Packaging in mm (W x H x D)
        1070 x 680 x 160  mm
        Product without stand (mm)
        968 x 562 x 82  mm
        Product with stand (max height)
        968 x 630 x 259  mm

      • Weight

        Product with packaging (kg)
        14.29  kg
        Product with stand (kg)
        9.72  kg
        Product without stand (kg)
        9.40  kg

      • Operating conditions

        Altitude
        Operation: +12,000 ft (3658 m), Non-operation: +40,000 ft (12,192 m)
        Temperature range (operation)
        0°C to 40°C  °C
        MTBF
        70,000 hrs (excluded backlight)  hour(s)
        Relative humidity
        20–80%  %
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20°C to 60°C  °C

      • Sustainability

        Environmental and energy
        • EnergyStar 6.0
        • RoHS
        Recyclable packaging material
        100  %
        Specific Substances
        • PVC/BFR free housing
        • Mercury free

      • Compliance and standards

        Regulatory Approvals
        • CECP
        • WEEE
        • KCC
        • PSE
        • VCCI
        • J-MOSS
        • EPA
        • BSMI
        • SEMKO
        • RCM
        • CE Mark
        • FCC Class B
        • EAC
        • cETLus
        • TUV/ISO9241-307
        • PSB
        • E-standby
        • SASO
        • CB
        • China RoHS
        • UKRAINIAN
        • Kuwait
        • KUCAS
        • ICES-003

      • Cabinet

        Finish
        Glossy (Front bezel) / Texture (Foot / Rear cover)
        Foot
        Silver
        Front bezel
        Black
        Rear cover
        Black

      • What's in the box?

        Cables
        VGA, HDMI, DP, Audio, Power
        Monitor with stand
        Yes
        User Documentation
        Yes

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      • This Philips display is MHL-certified. However, if your MHL device does not connect or work correctly, check with your MHL device FAQ or vendor directly for instructions. The policy of your device manufacturer may require you to purchase its brand-specific MHL cable or adapter in order for it to work
      • Requires optional MHL-certified mobile device and MHL cable (not included). Please check with your MHL device vendor for compatibility.
      • Standby/Off energy saving of ErP is not applicable for the MHL charging functionality
      • For a complete list of MHL-enabled products, refer to www.mhlconsortium.org
      • Fast charging complies with USB BC 1.2 standard
      • Response time value equal to SmartResponse
      • Four inputs required for four systems on one screen.
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