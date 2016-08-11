  • 2 year warranty

  • 30 days return guarantee

  • Free delivery from £ 20

Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Car lights
      Ultinon Pro9000 LED

      LED technology

      Ultinon Pro9000 LED 

      LED

      Original automotive performance in LED


      Breakthrough LED for driving enthusiasts.
       

      The Philips Ultinon Pro9000 sets a new standard in retrofit LED bulbs. It offers up to 250% brighter*, whiter light for optimal performance and a compact design for easy fitting to most vehicles.
      Ultinon Pro9000 LED

      OEM performance with Lumileds TopContact LEDs


      TopContact LEDs, Innovation by Lumileds, used by OEMs.

      Made available in aftermarket with Ultinon Pro9000, exclusively used by Lumileds in aftermarket.

      Up to +250% brighter light*


      They offer up to 250% brighter, consistent light on the road than the legal minimum for halogen bulbs. Their optimal spectrum makes road signs more visible. See further, react faster!

      Cool white look, with up to 5 800 K


      5800K is the CHOICE of OEMs, to maximize eye comfort while driving at night. This reduces fatigue and the risk of eye strain to make driving in the dark a safer, more pleasant experience.

      Experience the power of Ultinon Pro9000 LED
      longer lifetime

      Longer lifetime 5000 hours


      This technology dissipate heat away from the bulb and gives your bulb a remarkable lifetime of up to 5,000 h. It’s unique smart cooling also ensures that the light output is consistent.
      safe beam technology

      Philips safe beam technology  


      Thanks to the perfect positioning of the LED chips on Philips Ultinon Pro9000 bulbs, drivers have light exactly where they need it on the road without dazzling oncoming vehicles.
      high compatibility

      High compatibility


      Philips Ultinon9000 bulbs need no additional adapters to eliminate flickering in most vehicles. They work right away with the vehicle's electrical system, providing a consistent light beam and color temperature. 
      *Compared to the minimum legal standard

      What makes Philips LED headlight bulbs unique? 

      Ultinon Pro9000 LED unique points
      *LED bulb image is a representation of Ultinon Pro9000 model
      **Philips Light Repair CANbus is directly integrated into our new-generation bulbs (Ultinon Pro5000 and Ultinon Pro9000) to prevent flickering. No need for additional accessories! In some rare cases, an additional CANbus might be required to eliminate the flickering effect completely. Please note a separate Adaptor CANbus is still required to prevent inaccurate dashboard error.
      Halogen standard Ultinon Pro9000 LED
      *Image for illustration purposes only.

      Discover our LED ranges
      placeholder
      Standard halogens
      Ultinon Essential LED
      Ultinon Essential LED
      Ultinon Pro5000 LED package
      Ultinon Pro5000 LED
      Ultinon Pro9000 LED package
      Ultinon Pro9000 LED
      Brightness
      Standard
      Extra brightness
      Up to 160%*
      Up to 250%*
      Light colour
      Up to 3,200 K
      Up to 6,500 K
      Up to 5,800 K
      Up to 5,800 K
      Lifetime
      Up to 600 hours
      Up to 1,500 hours
      Up to 3,000 hours
      Up to 5,000 hours
      Warranty
      2 years
      2 years +1 extended warranty**
      2 years +3 extended warranty**
      Available in
      [≈H1], [≈H3], [≈H4], [≈H7], [≈H11], [≈H8/H11/H16], [≈HIR2],[≈HB3/HB4]
      [≈H1], [≈H3], [≈H4], [≈H7], [≈H11],[≈H8/H11/H16], [≈HIR2], [≈HB3/HB4]
      [≈H1], [≈H3], [≈H4], [≈H7], [≈H11],[≈H8/H11/H16], [≈HIR2], [≈HB3/HB4]
      View all products
      View all products
      View all products
      View all products
      ECE R37
      It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements.

      The lamps are not permitted to use on public roads.

      *Compared to the minimum legal standard for halogen bulbs. Up to +200% for Ultinon Pro9000 HL [H1] and [H3] types.
      **For extended warranty (+1 year/ +3 years) of your Philips headlight bulbs, please contact our call center to register them.

      Philips Ultinon Pro9000 LED

      Handy tools for helping you to make the right choice

      Ultinon Pro9000 LED package

      Explore Philips Ultinon Pro9000 LED product types

      Low and high beam headlight bulbs

      H1
      [≈H1]
      H3
      [≈H3]
      H4
      [≈H4]
      H7
      [≈H7]
      H11
      [≈H11]
      HIR2
      [≈HIR2]
      HB3, HB4
      [≈HB3/HB4]

      FOG light bulbs

      H11
      [≈H11]
      H8, H11, H16
      [≈H8/H11/H16]

      Experience the power of Ultinon Pro9000 LED

      Experience the power of Ultinon Pro9000 LED

      The new Philips Ultinon Pro9000 headlight bulbs provide the exceptional visibility that you need while driving.
      Technology breakthroughs

      Technology breakthroughs

       

      Discover how the Philips Ultinon Pro9000 sets a new standard in retrofit LED bulbs with its latest technology.
      Original Equipment quality

      LED innovations

       

      The exciting new Philips LED ranges push the boundaries of light once again, performing at automotive OEM level.
      • Toggle view

      The superior beam performance of the Philips Ultinon Pro9000 LED helps you identify dangerous situations faster and stay in perfect control of your vehicle – whatever road conditions you're facing.

       

      Share your favourite photos!

      Discover more

      Automotive support

      Automotive Support

      Do you need a replacement Philips headlights for your car?
      Where to buy

      Where to buy

      Purchase Philips Automotive products online or at a store near you
      Automotive articles

      Automotive articles

      Learn more about our Philips automotive lighting technology, innovation and solutions through our articles

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.