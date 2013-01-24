Home
      GoZero™ hydration bottle

      Go Pure, Go Hydrated, Go Anywhere!

      Discover more

      Our Best

      GoZero™ Active bottle

      One bottle.

      Two filters.

      Endless possibilities.
      Discover more

      A complete water-to-go solution


      With an innovative reusable water bottle designed to work with two interchangeable filters.

      Fitness filter
      Removes impurities from tap water


      Reduces lead, pesticides and up to 99% chlorine from tap water.

      Adventure filter
      Cleanses water from fresh water sources


      Eliminates up to 99.9% of viruses, bacteria, and protozoan cysts* from fresh water sources**.

      *Tested by SGS under laboratory conditions

      **Not include seawater

      Health-first


      Free of harmful chemicals such as BPA.

      The only thing you consume is clean drinking water.

      Good for the environment


      Lower your carbon footprint and help contribute to a healthier planet by reducing the use of disposable bottles.

      GoZero™ Smart bottle

      Power your go with the power of light.
      Coming soon

      Fresh drinking water anywhere


      Make water from multiple sources drinkable with the touch of a button.

      A self-cleaning smart bottle

      Equipped with a UV-C LED technology to eliminate up to 99.999% bacteria and 99.9% viruses from your water.*
      *Independently tested under laboratory conditions

      Up to 30-day battery life

      Easily recharge with a USB magnetic connection.

      Double-wall insulated


      Keeps cold for 24 hours and hot for 12 hours.

      Powder coated

      Sweat-free, durable, dishwasher-safe*

      *Excluding the cap
      18/8
      18/8 food grade stainless steel
      BPA
      BPA-free

      More from Philips Water Solutions

