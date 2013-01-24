Home
        Stay hydrated with a cleaner bottle and worry-free water

        A clean and odour-free bottle, thanks to the UV-C LED technology which prevents smell from growing by destroying the DNA of odour-causing bacteria. It's also a portable water purification device and perfect for outdoors and travelling - it provides safe drinking water by eliminating up to 99.999% of waterborne pathogens.*

        Bottle remains clean and water stays fresh

        The UV-C LED light automatically activates every 2 hours to keep your bottle clean and water fresh.

        Easily recharge the bottle with the magnetic USB cable

        The battery lasts for up to 1 month and can easily be recharged with the magnetic USB cable.

        Safe drinking water without relying on bottled water

        Safe drinking water anytime and anywhere, without the cost or the waste of bottled water.

        Double-wall insulation keeps the temperature for hours

        Double-wall vacuum insulation keeps the cold drinks cold and hot drinks hot for hours.

        Food grade stainless steel bottle

        The bottle is made of 18/8 food grade stainless steel. Durability and safety guaranteed.

        Dishwasher safe

        All parts are dishwasher-safe (max. 50 degrees Celsius) except for the filter and the cap.

        Technical Specifications

        • General specifications

          Bottle capacity
          355 ml/12 oz.
          Bottle material
          18/8 stainless steel
          Thermal insulation
          • Keeps cold for 24 hours
          • Keeps hot for 12 hours
          Colour
          Matte black
          Lid material
          BPA-free
          Battery
          Rechargeable lithium battery

            • *Based on test results from the international testing and certification agency SGS under laboratory conditions.
