    All-in-one header

    Say hi to the next-gen All-in-One Water Dispenser

      Our best

      All-in-one water station ADD5980M

      All-in-One Water Dispenser

      ADD5980M
      Instant heating
      Electric cooling
      6 preset temperatures
      6 volume settings at a touch of a button
      Micro X-Clean filtration
      Crips and pure tasting water banner

      Micro X-Clean filter

      A special blend of filter media to filter microplastics, chlorine, limescale, lead and more.
      Refreshingly chilled water banner

      Refreshingly chilled water made easy

      Electric cooling down to 8℃ at a touch of the screen and up to 1L of water per hour down to 15℃.
      Advanced instant heating banner

      Advanced
      instant heating

      The piping hot water comes out within seconds, bringing out the maximum aroma in your drinks.
      Good for the environment banner

      Good for the environment

      Gets rid of plastic bottles to save more than 2,400 single-use plastic bottles per year*.

       

      *Compared to 500ml bottled water. Each filter lasts for 1 month/100 liters.
      Designed keeping your convenience in mind banner

      Designed with your convenience in mind

      Touch activation

      Installation free

      2.8L easy-fill water tank

      More from Philips Water Solutions

