    Soda maker

    ADD4902WH/10
    Overall Rating
      GoZero Soda maker

      ADD4902WH/10
      Overall Rating

      Sparkle up your life!

      Treat yourself to refreshing sparkling water at any time with Philips GoZero soda maker. All you need to do is 3 easy steps - fill, twist and press! Sleek design with brushed stainless steel finishing easily fits your kitchen or home styles. See all benefits

        Sparkle up your life!

        • Adjustable carbonation level
        • 3 steps to carbonate
        • BPA free PET bottle
        • No electricity required

        Customise your drinks by controlling carbonation level

        Customise the carbonation levels based on your personal preference. Simply repeat the carbonation process to have more tongue-tingling bubbles!

        Make healthier bubbly drinks at home

        A healthier and fresher option to replace sugary, canned, carbonated drinks with homemade sparkling water.

        3 easy steps to make fresh sparkling water at home

        3 easy steps to make fresh sparkling water at home: fill, twist and press!

        Carbonate sparkling water anytime, anywhere

        The soda maker requires no electricity to operate, so you can get fresh sparkling water anytime and anywhere. All you need to do is press the button and then enjoy.

        Safety guaranteed with the built-in safety relief valve

        When the machine is operating, the safety relief valve releases the pressure inside the bottle automatically. The buzzing sound also indicates the sparkling water is ready to be enjoyed.

        BPA-free material

        BPA-free material.

        Set it up anywhere

        Compact enough to place anywhere as needed. Set it up easily no matter where you are.

        Sleek design with brushed stainless steel finishing

        Sleek design with brushed stainless steel finishing easily fits your kitchen or home styles.

        Reduces single-use plastic waste

        One CO2 cylinder makes up to 60 litres of delicious sparkling water, replacing 120 single-use plastic bottles.*

        Technical Specifications

        • General specifications

          Control
          Mechanical button
          Electricity
          No electricity required
          Housing materials
          • Stainless steel wrap
          • Plastic
          Product Dimensions (LxWxH)
          239.5 * 124.5 * 423.5  mm

        • Bottle specifications

          Bottle connection
          Twist
          Bottle material
          • Plastic
          • Stainless steel
          Bottle capacity
          1 l

        • Cylinder specifications

          Content
          Food grade CO2

        • Included Items

          Soda Maker
          1
          Carbonating Bottle(s)
          1
          CO2 Cylinder
          1

            • Compared to 500 ml bottled carbonated drinks.

