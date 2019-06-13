Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Reading time: 5 mins Your body is beautifully equipped to support your baby, but eating a healthy diet (and knowing which foods to avoid when pregnant) will help Mother Nature do her best work. So, how does a pregnant woman’s diet differ from regular advice on eating well? What exactly should you be eating, and what can’t you eat when pregnant? Many women have a vague idea of what foods to avoid when pregnant, but we’ve compiled this list so you can be certain. Remember, all pregnancies are different, and our advice doesn’t replace seeing a doctor. Talk to your healthcare provider to discuss any specific diet changes.
Reading time: 5 mins
Your body is beautifully equipped to support your baby, but eating a healthy diet (and knowing which foods to avoid when pregnant) will help Mother Nature do her best work. So, how does a pregnant woman’s diet differ from regular advice on eating well? What exactly should you be eating, and what can’t you eat when pregnant? Many women have a vague idea of what foods to avoid when pregnant, but we’ve compiled this list so you can be certain.
Remember, all pregnancies are different, and our advice doesn’t replace seeing a doctor. Talk to your healthcare provider to discuss any specific diet changes.
The good news is that a healthy diet while you’re pregnant is very similar to a healthy diet when you’re not. You should aim to eat regular meals, and focus on eating whole foods like vegetables, fruits and whole grains, whilst keeping foods that are high in sugar or processed to a minimum. For safety reasons, foods not to eat when pregnant include raw or rare meats, liver, sushi, raw eggs, soft cheeses and unpasteurised milk or juices. Below, we’ve put together some more details on a few of the things not to eat when pregnant1,2,3:
Can you eat prawns when pregnant? To the disappointment of all sushi lovers, raw fish and shellfish are among the foods not to eat when pregnant. Do not eat fish with high mercury content, such as marlin, swordfish, king mackerel, tuna and tilefish – and only consume tinned tuna in moderation. This is because these fish may contain bacteria or parasites. Smoked seafood should also be eliminated from your diet.
Soft cheeses such as feta, brie or camembert also make the list of what pregnant women should not eat. Since they’re made with raw milk, they can be contaminated with listeria bacteria4.
Rule of thumb: look for the label that says it’s pasteurised!
The same rule applies for juice and milk. Freshly squeezed juice or any type of unpasteurised juice may contain harmful bacteria (E.coli, listeria, salmonella)5 and so shouldn’t be consumed during pregnancy.
Also on your list of what not to eat when pregnant should be raw eggs or foods containing raw or undercooked eggs, such as cake batter, cookie dough, soft boiled or scrambled eggs. Watch out for foods that might contain undercooked or lightly cooked eggs such as salads, dressings, eggnog and ice cream. During your pregnancy, you should only eat fully cooked, pasteurised eggs.
Undercooked or raw meat may harbour listeria. Play it safe and avoid deli meats during pregnancy or reheat the meat until it’s steaming. Refrigerated patés or meat spreads are also off-limits. As for whole cuts of meat, make sure they are cooked all the way through before consuming.
Raw sprouts such as lucerne (alfalfa), radish, clover, beans or any other sprouts carry a risk of foodborne illness, so they should be cooked thoroughly to reduce the risk of bacterial growth6.
The same goes for unwashed fruits and vegetables and prepared salads.
The good news is that a healthy diet while you’re pregnant is very similar to a healthy diet when you’re not. You should aim to eat regular meals, and focus on eating whole foods like vegetables, fruits and whole grains, whilst keeping foods that are high in sugar or processed to a minimum.
For safety reasons, foods not to eat when pregnant include raw or rare meats, liver, sushi, raw eggs, soft cheeses and unpasteurised milk or juices. Below, we’ve put together some more details on a few of the things not to eat when pregnant1,2,3:
Although you needn’t ban them completely from your diet, some foods are better reduced or avoided during pregnancy to keep you both happy and healthy:
Be careful with pre-stuffed meat. If you choose to buy whole poultry with stuffing, make sure you buy and cook it from frozen. Fresh meat and stuffing can promote bacterial growth7.
While there’s no conclusive scientific evidence, expecting mothers can often crave sweets, fast food and foods high in fat. If you belong to this group of craving mums-to-be, you can always explore healthier options. Craving French fries in every meal? Why not fry your food with little or no oil, using an Airfryer? It’s a healthy way to cook that means you can enjoy delicious fried food cooked with up to 90% less fat*.
During pregnancy, what not to eat often overshadows what not to drink! However, this is equally important, and the World Health Organisation recommends ‘pregnant women with high daily caffeine intake (more than 300 mg per day), lower it during pregnancy to reduce the risk of pregnancy loss and low birth weight neonates8.’
Although you needn’t ban them completely from your diet, some foods are better reduced or avoided during pregnancy to keep you both happy and healthy:
What you need
HR2203/80
Pregnancy is a time of intense growth and physiological development for both mother and child, and your nutrition should help you in that journey. It’s always helpful to speak to your GP or healthcare professional to ensure your body is getting all the right nutrients, in the right amount. Here are some more key tips for a healthy, balanced diet during pregnancy: Foods to avoid during pregnancy are just a small part of your journey. Stay on top of your health with the Pregnancy+ mobile app. The app provides daily support, helping you through every step of your pregnancy. Always consult a doctor before embarking on any specific diet.
Pregnancy is a time of intense growth and physiological development for both mother and child, and your nutrition should help you in that journey. It’s always helpful to speak to your GP or healthcare professional to ensure your body is getting all the right nutrients, in the right amount. Here are some more key tips for a healthy, balanced diet during pregnancy:
Foods to avoid during pregnancy are just a small part of your journey. Stay on top of your health with the Pregnancy+ mobile app. The app provides daily support, helping you through every step of your pregnancy. Always consult a doctor before embarking on any specific diet.
*Compared to fresh fries prepared in a conventional deep fryer 2 https://www.fda.gov/food/people-risk-foodborne-illness/safe-eats-food-safety-moms-be 3 https://www.fda.gov/media/83740/download 4 https://www.fsis.usda.gov/wps/portal/fsis/topics/food-safety-education/get-answers/food-safety-fact-sheets/foodborne-illness-and-disease/protect-your-baby-and-yourself-from-listeriosis/CT_Index 5 https://www.foodsafety.gov/risk/pregnant/chklist_pregnancy.html 6 https://www.foodsafety.gov/keep/types/fruits/sprouts.html 7 https://www.fda.gov/food/people-risk-foodborne-illness/meat-poultry-seafood-food-safety-moms-be 8 https://www.who.int/elena/titles/caffeine-pregnancy/en/
1 https://www.foodsafety.gov/risk/pregnant/chklist_pregnancy.html
*Compared to fresh fries prepared in a conventional deep fryer
2 https://www.fda.gov/food/people-risk-foodborne-illness/safe-eats-food-safety-moms-be
3 https://www.fda.gov/media/83740/download
4 https://www.fsis.usda.gov/wps/portal/fsis/topics/food-safety-education/get-answers/food-safety-fact-sheets/foodborne-illness-and-disease/protect-your-baby-and-yourself-from-listeriosis/CT_Index
5 https://www.foodsafety.gov/risk/pregnant/chklist_pregnancy.html
6 https://www.foodsafety.gov/keep/types/fruits/sprouts.html
7 https://www.fda.gov/food/people-risk-foodborne-illness/meat-poultry-seafood-food-safety-moms-be
8 https://www.who.int/elena/titles/caffeine-pregnancy/en/
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.I understand
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.