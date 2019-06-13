Pregnancy: What not to eat

The good news is that a healthy diet while you’re pregnant is very similar to a healthy diet when you’re not. You should aim to eat regular meals, and focus on eating whole foods like vegetables, fruits and whole grains, whilst keeping foods that are high in sugar or processed to a minimum. For safety reasons, foods not to eat when pregnant include raw or rare meats, liver, sushi, raw eggs, soft cheeses and unpasteurised milk or juices. Below, we’ve put together some more details on a few of the things not to eat when pregnant1,2,3: Fish with mercury, raw fish and shellfish

Can you eat prawns when pregnant? To the disappointment of all sushi lovers, raw fish and shellfish are among the foods not to eat when pregnant. Do not eat fish with high mercury content, such as marlin, swordfish, king mackerel, tuna and tilefish – and only consume tinned tuna in moderation. This is because these fish may contain bacteria or parasites. Smoked seafood should also be eliminated from your diet.





Soft cheeses such as feta, brie or camembert also make the list of what pregnant women should not eat. Since they’re made with raw milk, they can be contaminated with listeria bacteria 4 .

Rule of thumb: look for the label that says it’s pasteurised!





The same rule applies for juice and milk. Freshly squeezed juice or any type of unpasteurised juice may contain harmful bacteria (E.coli, listeria, salmonella) 5 and so shouldn’t be consumed during pregnancy.





Also on your list of what not to eat when pregnant should be raw eggs or foods containing raw or undercooked eggs, such as cake batter, cookie dough, soft boiled or scrambled eggs. Watch out for foods that might contain undercooked or lightly cooked eggs such as salads, dressings, eggnog and ice cream. During your pregnancy, you should only eat fully cooked, pasteurised eggs.





Undercooked or raw meat may harbour listeria. Play it safe and avoid deli meats during pregnancy or reheat the meat until it’s steaming. Refrigerated patés or meat spreads are also off-limits. As for whole cuts of meat, make sure they are cooked all the way through before consuming.





Raw sprouts such as lucerne (alfalfa), radish, clover, beans or any other sprouts carry a risk of foodborne illness, so they should be cooked thoroughly to reduce the risk of bacterial growth6.

The same goes for unwashed fruits and vegetables and prepared salads.