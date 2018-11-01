Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Viva Collection

    SoupMaker

    HR2204/70
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 award
    • Fresh homemade soup in 18 minutes Fresh homemade soup in 18 minutes Fresh homemade soup in 18 minutes
      -{discount-value}

      Viva Collection SoupMaker

      HR2204/70
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 award

      Fresh homemade soup in 18 minutes

      Creating delicious soups at home has never been easier! Simply add your ingredients to the soup maker, select 1 of the 6 pre-set programs, including a unique cream based setting, and let the machine do the work for you. See all benefits

      Viva Collection SoupMaker

      Fresh homemade soup in 18 minutes

      Creating delicious soups at home has never been easier! Simply add your ingredients to the soup maker, select 1 of the 6 pre-set programs, including a unique cream based setting, and let the machine do the work for you. See all benefits

      Fresh homemade soup in 18 minutes

      Creating delicious soups at home has never been easier! Simply add your ingredients to the soup maker, select 1 of the 6 pre-set programs, including a unique cream based setting, and let the machine do the work for you. See all benefits

      Viva Collection SoupMaker

      Fresh homemade soup in 18 minutes

      Creating delicious soups at home has never been easier! Simply add your ingredients to the soup maker, select 1 of the 6 pre-set programs, including a unique cream based setting, and let the machine do the work for you. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Soup Maker

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Viva Collection

        Viva Collection

        SoupMaker

        Total:

        Fresh homemade soup in 18 minutes

        SoupPro technology ensures the perfect texture

        • SoupPro Technology
        • 6 pre-set programs
        • Large 1.2 L jar
        • Recipe book included
        6 pre-set programs, including pureed, chunky, cold etc.

        6 pre-set programs, including pureed, chunky, cold etc.

        The Philips SoupMaker has 6 pre-set programs for ultimate versatility. Including puree soup, chunky soup, cold soup, compote, smoothies, and thanks to the optimised heating profile, milked based soup. You can also use it as a normal blender.

        Extra manual blending function for perfect results

        Extra manual blending function for perfect results

        Extra manual blending function for perfect results.

        Milk based puree soup program enables more versatility

        Milk based puree soup program enables more versatility

        A separate optimised heating profile makes cooking milk based soup worry free.

        A recipe book is included offering inspirational recipes

        A recipe book is included offering inspirational recipes

        A recipe book with 38 tasty, inspiring recipes and with expert tips is included. Want a soup cleanse day? Select from our cleanse favourites (marked with a special leaf icon) and pick 3-5 soups for your day.

        SoupPro technology ensures a perfect texture

        SoupPro technology ensures a perfect texture

        Thanks to SoupPro technology, soups are blended with the perfect temperature profile combined with blending to ensure that your results are smooth and consistent every time.

        1.2 litre capacity can make a meal for 2 or appetisers for 4

        1.2 litre capacity can make a meal for 2 or appetisers for 4

        With a 1.2 litre capacity, you can easily make a meal for 2 or appetisers for 4.

        Soup in less than 18 minutes

        Soup in less than 18 minutes

        The Z-shaped blade design together with the optimised heating profile allows you to create your favourite soups with the perfect texture in 18 minutes or less.

        Easy clean

        Easy clean

        All you need to do is add ingredients and select a program

        All you need to do is add ingredients and select a program.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sustainability

          Stand-by power consumption
          0.5 W

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          China

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimension of product (WxDxH)
          9.1 x 9.1 x 13.6 in
          Weight incl. packaging
          5.7 lb
          Weight of product
          3.9 lb
          Dimensions packaging
          80 x 24 x 35 cm (31.5 x 9.4 x 13.9 inches) (L x W x H)

        • Design and finish

          Colour of control panel
          Black
          Colour(s)
          Black
          Material of main body
          Metal
          Material jar
          Stainless Steel
          Material blade
          Stainless Steel

        • Technical specifications

          Power
          1000 W
          Voltage
          120 V
          Frequency
          60 Hz
          Capacity jar
          1.2 L
          Cord length
          28 in

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Register

            Subscribe to our newsletter

            Get your welcome gift of £10 off**


            Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up to enjoy:​

            A welcome gift of £10 off**

            Tips and articles on healthy lifestyles- restful sleep, skincare, and more.

            People that are happy to make use of their membership
            *
            I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
            What does this mean?
            **Click here to read about voucher terms and conditions

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Student discount
            © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2022. All rights reserved.

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.