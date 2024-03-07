Experience the convenience of a single cable connection that simplifies your setup and boosts productivity with Philips
USB-C docking monitors. With just one cable, you can extend your laptop's battery life without needing extra power adapters. Connect all your devices directly to the monitor, easily set up daisy chaining with your laptop, and charge your phone—all while keeping your workspace neat and tidy. This all-in-one solution not only saves space, but also streamlines your work, offering premium features at an affordable price.
Innovating connectivity with USB docking
Choose your USB-C Docking solution:
USB-C Pro Docking
For professional users that need the most advanced and comprehensive solution, Philips designed monitors a vertical hybrid docking that allows an even more versatile connectivity that feature universal port replication and assures higher quality for power, data and audio/video delivery.
A single USB-C can really change your user experience and the way you work. No more chargers, power and signal cables, the one-for-all solution delivers up to 65 W to your laptop or smart devices and brings order to your digital workspace. Due to its success, almost all modern devices now feature USB-C, and are planned to do so in the future, making USB-C connectivity an essential feature for a professional monitor today.
The best solution, designed for corporate and office environment, is the unique USB-C docking that combines USB-C, RJ45 and DP-out for added convenience. This perfectly replaces any external bulky docking standalone, reducing unwanted clutter on the desks, but assuring high connectivity.
Part of our Pro Docking line-up, Philips monitors also provide solutions for users of laptops that can be connected only through the traditional USB-A. Hybrid monitors offer a built-in USB docking station, equipped with DisplayLink technology that feature universal port replication. This means that users gain access to office peripherals, including keyboard, mouse and RJ-45 Ethernet cable, through a single dual-mesh USB cable with type C and type A connector.
Say goodbye to chargers and power cables. One USB-C port delivers up to 100W to your laptop or smart devices, bringing order and convenience to your digital workspace. Philips monitors are tested to ensure compatibility with a wide range of laptop and phone brands and models.
The latest USB 3.2 standard provides 20 times the speed of USB 2.0, making you more productive as your data transfers are now completed in a fraction of the time you were used to. A full 4K movie, for instance, can be transferred in less than 60 seconds.
Discover our Docking solutions
What is USB-C Docking? Discover benefits with Philips Monitor
Simplified connections, endless possibilities with Philips docking monitors
How to daisychain - Philips docking monitor
How to connect an Apple device via USB-C with Philips monitor
How to connect the new Apple Macbook Pro M1 with multiple Philips displays
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.