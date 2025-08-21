  • Lower Price

  • 2 year warranty

  • Less Waste

    Philips Brilliance 27E3U7903 image

    Philips
    Brilliance 27E3U7903

    Discover More

    Designed for creators. Calibrated for perfection.

     
    Discover the power of 5K clarity – your ultimate display with seamless Thunderbolt™ 4 connectivity, Calman Ready for calibrated colour, and studio-grade accuracy.

    Precision perfected

    Visual engine for the modern creative studio


    For professionals who demand more than just pixels — the Philips Brilliance 27E3U7903 delivers 5K resolution with 218 PPI for ultra-fine detail, true-to-life colour, and seamless workflow compatibility.

    visualization for 4k vs 5k

    Whether you're editing a feature film, crafting 3D assets, or designing high-fidelity visuals, every shade and frame is rendered exactly as you imagined.

     

    • 5120 x 2880 5K UHD resolution
    • 99.5% Adobe RGB, 99% DCI-P3/Display P3
    • Delta E <2 Colour Accuracy
    • HDR600 certification

    a woman editing and crafting assets with Philips monitor

    Designed with creators in mind

    Every pixel, every detail — Just right


    From colourists to animators, music producers to game designers — the Philips Brilliance adapts to every workflow with precision and style. The sleek anti-glare front glass ensures comfortable viewing in any light. And the clean, minimalistic design fits beautifully into creative environments.

    Philips Brilluance monitor on a clean desk with just a single Thunderbolt cable connected

     

    Filmmakers & Video Editors

     
    HDR600, Calman Ready, frame-accurate precision

     

    Graphic
    Designers

     
    99.5 % AdobeRGB, Delta E <2, anti-reflective clarity

     

    Animators
    & Game Designers

     
    5K detail, Smart KVM, Thunderbolt 4 speed

     

    Photographers & Colorists

     
    Display-P3/AdobeRGB, factory calibrated, pixel-perfect fidelity

     

    Performance, docked & delivered

    Thunderbolt™ 4. Full docking. Zero clutter.


    One cable. Endless possibilities. The Philips Brilliance is more than a display — it’s the central hub of your creative setup. With Thunderbolt™ 4 in/out, daisy chaining, and full docking functionality, your studio becomes cleaner, faster, and more powerful.

    Philips Brilluance monitor on a clean desk with just a single Thunderbolt cable connected

    Your setup, simplified

    Thunderbolt™ 4

    Smart KVM

    5MP AI Webcam

    USB-C Docking

    Always in focus

    Webcam that works as hard as you do


    The 5MP auto-framing webcam keeps you sharp and centered — no matter how you move. It’s the perfect match for hybrid creators balancing collaboration and deep focus.

    Philips Evnia AI autoframing feature

    Built to inspire


    Minimalist design. Maximum impact.

    Inspired by modern creative studios, the Philips Brilliance monitor brings sophistication to your space. Clean lines, modern aesthetics, and purposeful engineering create a setup you’ll love to work in.

    ready to create with philips brilliance monitor

    Ready to create?

     
    Power up your studio with Philips Brilliance

    Discover more

