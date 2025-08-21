Search terms
For professionals who demand more than just pixels — the Philips Brilliance 27E3U7903 delivers 5K resolution with 218 PPI for ultra-fine detail, true-to-life colour, and seamless workflow compatibility.
Whether you're editing a feature film, crafting 3D assets, or designing high-fidelity visuals, every shade and frame is rendered exactly as you imagined.
From colourists to animators, music producers to game designers — the Philips Brilliance adapts to every workflow with precision and style. The sleek anti-glare front glass ensures comfortable viewing in any light. And the clean, minimalistic design fits beautifully into creative environments.
One cable. Endless possibilities. The Philips Brilliance is more than a display — it’s the central hub of your creative setup. With Thunderbolt™ 4 in/out, daisy chaining, and full docking functionality, your studio becomes cleaner, faster, and more powerful.
The 5MP auto-framing webcam keeps you sharp and centered — no matter how you move. It’s the perfect match for hybrid creators balancing collaboration and deep focus.
