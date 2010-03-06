QD OLED Care

Search terms
Shopping cart
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Helps prevent logo burn-in, especially in scenarios where logos remain in a fixed position for long durations.
Recognizes multiple logos simultaneously.
Level 2: 20% brightness reduction This ensures minimal impact on the overall viewing experience while protecting sensitive areas of the screen.
Level 1: 10% brightness reduction
Level 2: 20% brightness reduction
This ensures minimal impact on the overall viewing experience while protecting sensitive areas of the screen.
Reduces luminance in areas where there’s a significant difference between bright and dark sections, such as letterbox (top and bottom black bars) or pillar box (sidebars). Also, common in movie playback or multi-window/multi-source use.
Reduces luminance in areas where there’s a significant difference between bright and dark sections, such as letterbox (top and bottom black bars) or pillar box (sidebars). Also, common in movie playback or multi-window/multi-source use.
Detects static taskbars (e.g., Windows taskbar) that stay visible for extended periods. Reduces luminance in these areas to prevent image retention. Ideal for users who work or play with static UI elements frequently displayed.
This function balances performance and panel safety without user intervention.
This function balances performance and panel safety without user intervention.
Curved Gaming Monitor
QD OLED gaming monitor
34M2C6500/00
Gaming Monitor
QD OLED gaming monitor
49M2C8900/00
Curved Gaming Monitor
QD OLED gaming monitor
34M2C8600/00
Gaming Monitor
QD OLED gaming monitor
49M2C8900L/00
4K UHD gaming monitor
QD OLED gaming monitor
32M2N8900/00
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.