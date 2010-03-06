  • Lower Price

    Feature Overview

    QD OLED Care

    Philips Evnia monitors are equipped with some of the best software tools to prevent burn-in and keep your monitor’s health in good shape. The number one issue everyone is concerned about when it comes to QD-OLED panels is the risk of burn-in. If cared properly, the risk of burn-in on QD-OLED panels will be greatly decreased.

    Multi-Logo Protection

    Detects and dims static logos on-screen


    Helps prevent logo burn-in, especially in scenarios where logos remain in a fixed position for long durations.

    Detects and dims static logos on screen before and after

    Automatic Detection


    Recognizes multiple logos simultaneously.

    Automatic logo detection gaming in use

    Luminance Reduction Levels


    Level 1: 10% brightness reduction

    Level 2: 20% brightness reduction

     

    This ensures minimal impact on the overall viewing experience while protecting sensitive areas of the screen.

    Luminance reduction before and after

    Boundary Dimmer

     

    Reduces luminance in areas where there’s a significant difference between bright and dark sections, such as letterbox (top and bottom black bars) or pillar box (sidebars). Also, common in movie playback or multi-window/multi-source use.

    Boundary Dimmer
    Letter BOX

    Boundary Dimmer
    Pillar BOX

    Boundary Dimmer
    Vertical split

    Boundary Dimmer
    Letter BOX

    Boundary Dimmer
    Pillar BOX

    Boundary Dimmer
    Pillar BOX

    Taskbar Dimmer

     
    Identifies static taskbars and dims them to protect the panel.




    Detects static taskbars (e.g., Windows taskbar) that stay visible for extended periods. Reduces luminance in these areas to prevent image retention. Ideal for users who work or play with static UI elements frequently displayed.

    Before After

    Detects static taskbars (e.g., Windows taskbar) that stay visible for extended periods. Reduces luminance in these areas to prevent image retention. Ideal for users who work or play with static UI elements frequently displayed.

    Before After

    Thermal Protection

     
     
    Proactively manages panel temperature by reducing luminance when temperatures rise. Helps keep the monitor's temperature below 60°C, ensuring longevity and stable performance, particularly during intense gaming sessions.

    How it works:

    Before After

    • If the temperature exceeds 60°C, it automatically reduces luminance output.
    • Proactively manages panel temperature by reducing luminance when temperatures rise.
    • Helps keep the monitor's temperature below 60°C, ensuring longevity and stable performance, particularly during intense gaming sessions.

     

    This function balances performance and panel safety without user intervention.

