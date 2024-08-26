Philips' OLED and QD OLED displays are covered by a three-year factory warranty; which includes OLED and QD OLED burn-in coverage*. To provide you with an extra layer of security, we have included some basic care guidelines for each applicable OLED and QD OLED product and this can be found under the "Special Care for OLED Monitors" and "Special Care for QD OLED Monitors" documents located in the Manuals and Documentation section of the Philips support page for the corresponding product.

* Subject to Philips' Warranty terms. Coverage for OLED and QD OLED burn-in is subject to adherence to the model-specific "Special Care for OLED Monitors" and

"Special Care for QD OLED monitors" documents. Valid in the EU region only.