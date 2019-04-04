Search terms

      Philips the one soundbars
      The one to watch

      with front row sound

      Awesome sound, sorted.


      Cinematic Dolby Atmos, a dedicated sub-woofer, seamless whole-home sync with DTS Play-Fi, Spotify Connect, and voice assistants for your every whim. In short: everything you need for epic sound. All you’ve got to do? Choose a colour.

      Philips B8505 Soundbar

      the one that’s silver

      B8505

       

      • Immersive 3D sound with Dolby Atmos
      • 2.1 channels for crisper dialogue and richer bass
      • High quality wireless audio with DTS Play-Fi
      • Ready for Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant
      • Easy streaming with Spotify Connect

      View details
      Philips B8405 Soundbar

      the one that's black

      B8405

       

      • Immersive 3D sound with Dolby Atmos
      • 2.1 channels for crisper dialogue and richer bass
      • High quality wireless audio with DTS Play-Fi
      • Ready for Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant
      • Easy streaming with Spotify Connect

      View details
      See all soundbars

      Meet the soundbar

      Soundbar Connection

      the one that’s ready to connect


      Easy streaming with Spotify Connect, DTS Play-Fi for multi-room audio, a dedicated wireless sub-woofer – and support for all major voice assistants. Making friends just comes naturally.

      Spotify
      Oh hi, Spotify.

      Oh hi, Spotify.


      With Spotify Connect you can stream tunes directly to the soundbar, using your phone as a remote. Two taps of the Spotify app and you’re good to go.

      Spotify
      Play-fi
      Your home sound, in sync.

      Your home sound, in sync.


      Wirelessly connect to compatible TVs and other audio devices across your home with Play-Fi. For perfectly synced sound in seconds.

      DTS Play-Fi
      subwoofer
      Boss-level bass

      Boss-level bass


      A dedicated wireless sub-woofer gives some extra love to the lowest frequencies. From spine-tingling build-ups to full on room-rumbling explosions.

      voice assistants
      Tell me what you want

      Tell me what you want


      Can’t reach the remote? No problem. Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant are here to help. Take your pick. (Or ask them all.)

      Alexa
      Siri
      Hey Google
      Philips Soundbar sound quality

      the one that makes movies epic


      Audio channel separation, a dedicated subwoofer, and 3D Dolby Atmos. For deeper bass, richer sound, and crisper dialogue clarity – without turning up the volume.

      Dolby Atmos
      Philips Soundbar Stadium EQ mode

      the one with stadium sound


      Match day? Switch to Stadium EQ mode to ramp up the energy of the crowds, while keeping the clarity of the commentary. It’s like being there, but better.

      Soundbar that matches TV

      the one it was made for


      Complementary geometric design. Matching metal finish. And just enough space below for the soundbar to snuggle in. Yup, these two were clearly meant to be.

      Discover the matching TV

      Philips the one TV
      The one to watch

      that has it all

      Explore
      Philips Wireless Speakers

      Complete the bunch

      with Philips Wireless Speakers

      Explore
      Philips support is here, contact

      Need support for your older models

      Search by product number.

