Cinematic Dolby Atmos, a dedicated sub-woofer, seamless whole-home sync with DTS Play-Fi, Spotify Connect, and voice assistants for your every whim. In short: everything you need for epic sound. All you’ve got to do? Choose a colour.
With Spotify Connect you can stream tunes directly to the soundbar, using your phone as a remote. Two taps of the Spotify app and you’re good to go.
Wirelessly connect to compatible TVs and other audio devices across your home with Play-Fi. For perfectly synced sound in seconds.
A dedicated wireless sub-woofer gives some extra love to the lowest frequencies. From spine-tingling build-ups to full on room-rumbling explosions.
Can’t reach the remote? No problem. Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant are here to help. Take your pick. (Or ask them all.)
