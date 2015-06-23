Search terms
Do you feel revived after a walk in the park or forest? Do you find yourself attracted to spending time in nature, especially when you’re feeling stressed? You are not alone! One study found that 95% of those interviewed said their mood improved after spending time outside1. Although no randomised, controlled studies on the effect of nature on mental wellbeing have been conducted, the evidence from other studies supporting its existence is quite robust. Even if scientists find it hard to establish a clear relationship, all you have to do is spend a couple of hours in nature to experience the benefits for yourself. Let's explore the benefits of going outside and some tips on how to include nature in your daily life!
All the aforementioned studies suggest that nature benefits us as individuals. But the number of studies that show nature benefits society as a whole are increasing as well. One study found that people who spent 60 seconds looking up at towering trees were more likely to report feelings of awe4. This is a positive insight already, but it gets better. The people who looked at tall trees for only a minute were also more likely to help a stranger and felt less entitled than the other half of the test group, who looked at an (equally tall) building for a minute.
This study touches on a broader issue called “nature deprivation”; a lack of time spent in the natural world. This is often due to the many hours we spend in front of TV or computer screens. Nature deprivation has a serious impact on our wellbeing, as it has been associated with depression, loss of empathy and lack of altruism5.
Deep down, we all know we should be spending less time behind our screens and more time outside. Researchers’ opinions vary on how long you should ideally spend outside to improve your mental health, ranging from 2 hours a week6 to 90 minutes a day7. However, one thing most researcher agree on is the fact that looking at nature only gets you so far. You must immerse yourself in nature to get the full benefit. The Japanese have known this for quite some time already. ‘Forest bathing’ (shinrin-yoku) has been popular in Japan for decades. It involves a full sensory experience of the outdoors, made possible by moving through it very slowly and consciously.
We also have good news for you if you don’t have a lot of time on your hands (or nature close by), but still want to enjoy the benefits. Research shows that even though they’re artificial, just the images, sounds and smells of nature alone can already achieve positive health effects8. Listening to the sounds of nature on your headphones, for instance, is a very accessible way of becoming part of nature. It can improve your mood, reduce your stress levels and make you feel more connected to your peers.
