Deep down, we all know we should be spending less time behind our screens and more time outside. Researchers’ opinions vary on how long you should ideally spend outside to improve your mental health, ranging from 2 hours a week6 to 90 minutes a day7. However, one thing most researcher agree on is the fact that looking at nature only gets you so far. You must immerse yourself in nature to get the full benefit. The Japanese have known this for quite some time already. ‘Forest bathing’ (shinrin-yoku) has been popular in Japan for decades. It involves a full sensory experience of the outdoors, made possible by moving through it very slowly and consciously.

We also have good news for you if you don’t have a lot of time on your hands (or nature close by), but still want to enjoy the benefits. Research shows that even though they’re artificial, just the images, sounds and smells of nature alone can already achieve positive health effects8. Listening to the sounds of nature on your headphones, for instance, is a very accessible way of becoming part of nature. It can improve your mood, reduce your stress levels and make you feel more connected to your peers.

