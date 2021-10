All the aforementioned studies suggest that nature benefits us as individuals. But the number of studies that show nature benefits society as a whole are increasing as well. One study found that people who spent 60 seconds looking up at towering trees were more likely to report feelings of awe4. This is a positive insight already, but it gets better. The people who looked at tall trees for only a minute were also more likely to help a stranger and felt less entitled than the other half of the test group, who looked at an (equally tall) building for a minute.

This study touches on a broader issue called “nature deprivation”; a lack of time spent in the natural world. This is often due to the many hours we spend in front of TV or computer screens. Nature deprivation has a serious impact on our wellbeing, as it has been associated with depression, loss of empathy and lack of altruism5.