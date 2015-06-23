  • 2 year warranty

    Reading Time: 5 Min
    Home ›› Nature heals: the benefits of nature on mental health

    Nature heals: the benefits of nature on mental health

     

    Do you feel revived after a walk in the park or forest? Do you find yourself attracted to spending time in nature, especially when you’re feeling stressed? You are not alone! One study found that 95% of those interviewed said their mood improved after spending time outside1. Although no randomised, controlled studies on the effect of nature on mental wellbeing have been conducted, the evidence from other studies supporting its existence is quite robust. Even if scientists find it hard to establish a clear relationship, all you have to do is spend a couple of hours in nature to experience the benefits for yourself. Let's explore the benefits of going outside and some tips on how to include nature in your daily life!

    Nature can improve your overall mood

    laughing old couple
    As mentioned, a study found that 95% of people interviewed, stated their mood improved after spending time outside1. They felt less depressed, stressed and anxious, and felt calmer and more balanced instead. Another study showed that time spent in nature is associated with a positive mood, psychological wellbeing, meaningfulness and vitality2. In short: people who connect more with nature, tend to be happier. 

    Nature can reduce stress

    a woman doing meditation
    Taking the time to go outside is often the last thing on your mind when you are stressed. You’re more likely to keep going with the task at hand, probably just to get it finished. However, the research shows that you might need to rethink that strategy. Studies have shown that time spent in nature acts as an antidote to stress, as long as people feel safe. Not only can nature lower blood pressure, reduce nervous system arousal and enhance immune system function - it can also increase self-esteem, reduce anxiety, lower stress hormone levels and improve your mood. A win-win-win-win-win-win!  

    Nature can speed up healing

    A woman drinking water
    A study on patients who underwent gallbladder surgery revealed another interesting benefit of nature on our wellbeing3. One half of the patients ‘had an unobstructed view of a small stand of trees’ while lying in bed. The other half were given a view of a brown brick wall. The results showed that patients with a view of trees were hospitalized for a shorter amount of time, received more positive nurse notes (for example ‘in good spirits’ or ‘moving well’) and often received weaker pain medications compared to the other group. Of course, the results of this study do not directly translate to mental health. But the fact that just looking at trees could make such a difference does shine a light on the healing power of nature. And it is likely that those healing powers go beyond a physical recovery. 

    Nature can connect us 

    a man holding a child

    All the aforementioned studies suggest that nature benefits us as individuals. But the number of studies that show nature benefits society as a whole are increasing as well. One study found that people who spent 60 seconds looking up at towering trees were more likely to report feelings of awe4. This is a positive insight already, but it gets better. The people who looked at tall trees for only a minute were also more likely to help a stranger and felt less entitled than the other half of the test group, who looked at an (equally tall) building for a minute.  

     

    This study touches on a broader issue called “nature deprivation”; a lack of time spent in the natural world. This is often due to the many hours we spend in front of TV or computer screens. Nature deprivation has a serious impact on our wellbeing, as it has been associated with depression, loss of empathy and lack of altruism5.

    How to include nature in your daily life

    a man listening music

    Deep down, we all know we should be spending less time behind our screens and more time outside. Researchers’ opinions vary on how long you should ideally spend outside to improve your mental health, ranging from 2 hours a week6 to 90 minutes a day7. However, one thing most researcher agree on is the fact that looking at nature only gets you so far. You must immerse yourself in nature to get the full benefit. The Japanese have known this for quite some time already. ‘Forest bathing’ (shinrin-yoku) has been popular in Japan for decades. It involves a full sensory experience of the outdoors, made possible by moving through it very slowly and consciously.  

     

    We also have good news for you if you don’t have a lot of time on your hands (or nature close by), but still want to enjoy the benefits.  Research shows that even though they’re artificial, just the images, sounds and smells of nature alone can already achieve positive health effects8. Listening to the sounds of nature on your headphones, for instance, is a very accessible way of becoming part of nature. It can improve your mood, reduce your stress levels and make you feel more connected to your peers.

     

