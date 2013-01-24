Search terms
Nothing completes your summer outfit like a fresh pair of sneakers. But enjoying your time outside and keeping your trainers spotless at the same time? That's a challenge for most of us. Good thing there are a number of easy ways to clean your sneakers and keep them looking fresh.
Did you know sneakers can last for 3 years, but that more than 60% of them are thrown away within the year? By maintaining them carefully, you’ll prevent your sneakers from wearing down- and you’ll save yourself a lot of time. There are multiple tricks to keeping your shoes clean. Here are some of the basics every sneaker owner should know:
1. Remove visible dirt as soon as you spot it. Use a soft brush, wet towel or toothbrush to get rid of the mud, food, drink stains or any other dirt, right away.
2. Rinse the soles of your shoes. By rinsing your soles or wiping them with a wet towel regularly, you prevent debris or other dirt from slowly deteriorating your soles.
3. Wash your shoelaces. Especially if you enjoy wearing white sneakers, a pair of clean laces can make your shoes look new again.
4. Treat your shoes with stain and water repellent. A repellent will keep most of the dirt and water from sticking to your shoes – stains that you won't need to clean!
Despite all your efforts, your sneakers will get dirty one way or another. For a cheap and effective way to clean them, use the household items you can find in your kitchen or bathroom. Keep in mind to be extremely careful using these products to clean your shoes. Every fabric reacts differently, so make sure to test your cleaning products on a small piece of your shoe first.
Baking soda and detergent
If you own a pair of canvas sneakers, mix 1:1.5 parts of baking soda and detergent and rub the mixture into the fabric with a toothbrush or cleaning cloth. Rinse your shoes and put them in the washing machine. Don’t forget to set it to a delicate wash cycle and let them air dry.
Micellar water
Stains on leather and suede sneakers can be removed with micellar water. Although it is a makeup remover, it removes stains on your trainers just as well. Apply the water to the stain, rub it in for a bit and then rinse off.
Toothpaste
Whitening toothpaste doesn't only whiten your teeth, but also your shoes. Add some toothpaste to an old toothbrush, add water and softly scrub the dirt off your leather, canvas or mesh shoes. Wipe them down with a wet towel or toilet paper to see the result.
If you don't feel comfortable using household items to clean your favorite pair of sneakers, or you don’t have the time or energy, consider using a product that is designed for the job.
For those of you who want a quick and easy way to clean sneakers, Philips Sneaker Cleaner could be the answer. It's a fast, effective and safe way to clean your sneakers. Simply use one of the brushes included with Sneaker Cleaner and soap, switch on the sneaker cleaner and apply it to your sneakers. The brush rotates 500 times a minute, so you’ll be ready before you know it. The Sneaker Cleaner comes with three brushes: a hard brush for textured rubber and soles, a soft brush for mesh and canvas and a sponge brush for delicate materials like PVC, leather, suede and smooth rubber. Ultimately, this is the easiest and most effective way to keep your sneakers clean.