Did you know sneakers can last for 3 years, but that more than 60% of them are thrown away within the year? By maintaining them carefully, you’ll prevent your sneakers from wearing down- and you’ll save yourself a lot of time. There are multiple tricks to keeping your shoes clean. Here are some of the basics every sneaker owner should know:

1. Remove visible dirt as soon as you spot it. Use a soft brush, wet towel or toothbrush to get rid of the mud, food, drink stains or any other dirt, right away.

2. Rinse the soles of your shoes. By rinsing your soles or wiping them with a wet towel regularly, you prevent debris or other dirt from slowly deteriorating your soles.

3. Wash your shoelaces. Especially if you enjoy wearing white sneakers, a pair of clean laces can make your shoes look new again.

4. Treat your shoes with stain and water repellent. A repellent will keep most of the dirt and water from sticking to your shoes – stains that you won't need to clean!