3 park workouts: from outdoor HIIT to park bench workouts 

Working out in the fresh air, surrounded by flowers and trees: just thinking about it probably boosts your motivation right away. But that's not all. Going outside for your workout also makes you feel happier and healthier, lowers your stress level and burns more calories than an indoor workout. Can't wait to go to the park, but don't know where to start? Or maybe you’re just looking for some inspiration? No worries, we’ll get you started with some outdoor workout ideas: from an outdoor high intensity interval training (HIIT) to exercises you can do on a park bench or stairs. No equipment necessary!
During high intensity interval training, or HIIT workout, you alternate extremely intensive exercises with periods of recovery. During the active intervals, you really push yourself to the max. It's a great way to get your blood flowing and strengthen your heart. Improving your blood circulation means more oxygen for your muscles, and improved fitness.
Before starting your HIIT workout, decide how long you want your training to last. The perfect training takes between 10 and 45 minutes. One round of the full-body work-out below takes about 9 minutes. Are you a beginner? Start off easy and complete 1 or 2 rounds.
1. Burpees. Drop down, put your hands on the floor and kick your feet out behind you so you end up in a push-up position. Lower into a push-up and push yourself back up. Jump your feet back to your hands. Stand up and jump straight up. Repeat as often as you can in 30 seconds and then rest for 30 seconds after.
2. Sit-ups. Lie with your back on the ground with your knees bent. Raise your shoulders towards your knees. Do as many sit-ups as possible in 60 seconds and then relax for 60 seconds.
3. Shuttle runs. Want to add some running to your HIIT workout outside? Make as many short 10-meter sprints in 90 seconds as possible. This will increase your heart rate tremendously.
4. Double leg lowers. Lie with your back on the ground and raise your legs to a 90-degree angle at the hip. Lower both legs until your feet are just about to touch the ground and then raise them again. Set the timer for 60 seconds and do as many as possible. Allow your burning abs to rest for another 60 seconds.
5. Push-ups. Your first circuit is almost done. The last exercise is 30 seconds of push-ups on your hands and feet. Too hard? No problem, you can also do them on your hands and knees instead.
Do you ever work out in the park? Great, because you can use the park benches as your personal gym. They are all you need for this workout, and if they are occupied you could also use a picnic table. Complete a set of 15 reps for each move. After you’re finished, rest for 1 minute. Aim for at least 3 to 5 rounds. The real athletes among you could do an additional 5-minute jog between rounds.
1. Plank jacks. Place your hands on the seat of the bench. Place your hands shoulder width apart. Step into a straight plank with your feet together. Hop into a jack position, then immediately hop back and bring your feet together.
2. Split squat jumps. Stand with your back to the bench and place your right foot on the seat. Lower down into a squat and then jump up. Switch legs.
3. Inverted push-ups. Place your hands on the ground and keep them aligned with your shoulders. Step back and place your feet on the bench. Make sure there is a 90-degree angle between your legs and your upper body. Do 15 push-ups.
4. Side plank lift. Place your right forearm on the seat of the bench and get into a sidewards planking position. Now raise your left leg, hold for 2 seconds and slowly let it drop again. Repeat 15 times, then switch sides.
5. Tricep dip. Sit on the bench and place your hands next to your hips. Stretch your legs and move your hips off the bench. Bring your right knee into your chest while keeping your arms straight. Now bend your arms to lower your hips and straighten your right leg at the same time. Return to the starting position and switch legs after 15 reps.
Are there stairs in your park? More spots to work out! Here are some ideas for your next training session. Make sure the steps are not too narrow: you don't want to misstep and fall.
1. Stair jog. Do a warm-up and train your hamstrings, glutes and quads at the same time, simply by jogging up and down the stairs. Take a short sprint at the end if you want to push yourself a little more.
2. Lunges. Go up the stairs and skip a step, so you only use every second step – you'll automatically perform a lunge. Hold it for a couple of seconds and then take the next step. Make it more difficult for yourself by skipping two.
3. Side leg stair hops. Go up the stairs sideways. Bring your feet together on each step. Jog back down and repeat three times for each leg.
4. Hop up reps. Jump up each step, keeping both feet together. Make sure your knees are slightly bent to prevent any knee injuries.
5. Skater steps. Step onto the edge of the step with your left foot, bring your right foot to your left and only lightly touch your foot, without putting it down. Then kick your right foot up the next step and follow with your left foot. It should look like you’re ice-skating.