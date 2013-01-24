3 park workouts: from outdoor HIIT to park bench workouts 

During high intensity interval training, or HIIT workout, you alternate extremely intensive exercises with periods of recovery. During the active intervals, you really push yourself to the max. It's a great way to get your blood flowing and strengthen your heart. Improving your blood circulation means more oxygen for your muscles, and improved fitness.

Before starting your HIIT workout, decide how long you want your training to last. The perfect training takes between 10 and 45 minutes. One round of the full-body work-out below takes about 9 minutes. Are you a beginner? Start off easy and complete 1 or 2 rounds.

1. Burpees. Drop down, put your hands on the floor and kick your feet out behind you so you end up in a push-up position. Lower into a push-up and push yourself back up. Jump your feet back to your hands. Stand up and jump straight up. Repeat as often as you can in 30 seconds and then rest for 30 seconds after.

2. Sit-ups. Lie with your back on the ground with your knees bent. Raise your shoulders towards your knees. Do as many sit-ups as possible in 60 seconds and then relax for 60 seconds.

3. Shuttle runs. Want to add some running to your HIIT workout outside? Make as many short 10-meter sprints in 90 seconds as possible. This will increase your heart rate tremendously.

4. Double leg lowers. Lie with your back on the ground and raise your legs to a 90-degree angle at the hip. Lower both legs until your feet are just about to touch the ground and then raise them again. Set the timer for 60 seconds and do as many as possible. Allow your burning abs to rest for another 60 seconds.

5. Push-ups. Your first circuit is almost done. The last exercise is 30 seconds of push-ups on your hands and feet. Too hard? No problem, you can also do them on your hands and knees instead.