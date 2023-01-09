Philips Support How do I clean my Philips OneBlade?

Routinely cleaning your OneBlade after each use allows it to work efficiently, providing you with the best possible shave. To clean your device, follow the steps below:

To avoid damaging your OneBlade, do not bang the handle against the sink or hard surfaces. Remove the attachments from the device and blow off any remaining hair on the blade. Turn your OneBlade on and rinse the blade and handle under lukewarm water. Rinse the attachments separately under lukewarm water.

The information on this page applies to the following models: QP1924/24 , QP6542/19 , QP2834/23 . Click here to show more product numbers ›