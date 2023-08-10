Why is there no adapter provided with the product?
We will continue supplying USB charging cables with the product that can be used with a USB power adapter.
Below is more information about which power adapter you can use with your Philips product.
Can I buy a USB adapter on Philips.com?
I already own a USB power adapter
If you already own a USB power adapter, make sure that the power adapter is certified and meets safety standards, ideally from a trustworthy brand. See the safety standards for safe charging below:
- Input voltage: 100–240 V.
- Output voltage: 5 V.
- Power output: 1 A or higher.
- If you want to use or charge your product in a moist environment, for example in the bathroom, always use a splash-proof (IPX4) rated adapter.
I do not own a USB power adapter
You can find an example of the HQ87 IPX4 wall adapter below.
Note: Icons and images designating splash-proof or IPX4 vary by country. Check your user manual for recommended USB wall chargers depending on your product.
