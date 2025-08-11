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What can I use to charge my USB-charging Philips products?

If your Philips personal care product comes with a USB charging cable, charge it by using the cable in conjunction with a Philips IPX4 wall adapter or another suitable charging method, such as those listed below.

Note: please read the safety information below carefully before charging your product. For full important safety information, please refer to the documents provided with your product.

The information on this page applies to the following models: HS5980/15 , HS7980/15 , HS9980/15 . Click here to show more product numbers  ›

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