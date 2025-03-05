Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Philips Support

    Is my phone compatible with the Philips GroomTribe App?

    Published on 05 March 2025
    You can download the Philips GroomTribe App on your phone to use it with your Bluetooth-connected Philips Shaver. The app is compatible with iPhone 6S (or higher), running on iOS 11.3 or higher. It can also be used on Android phones with a screen larger than 4.5 inches, with OS version 6.0 or higher, and Bluetooth version 4.1 or higher.

    How do I know if my shaver is Bluetooth-connected?

    If your shaver has Bluetooth connectivity, this will be communicated on the packaging and in the user manual provided.

    What if my Philips product doesn't have Bluetooth?

    The GroomTribe app also features support content and other information for a range of Philips male grooming products. Download the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store to find out more.

    The information on this page applies to the following models: XP9200/33 , XP9200/30 , X9003/30 , X9002/30 , X9002/10 , X9001/30 , X9000/10 , X9000/30 , X9001/10 , XP9402/31 , XP9402/11 , XP9204/30 , XP9405/11 , XP9204/10 , XP9404/46 , XP9203/30 , XP9202/33 , XP9405/31 , XP9202/30 , XP9404/38 , XP9404/31 , XP9403/31 , XP9202/10 , XP9201/33 , XP9201/30 , XP9402/46 , XP9401/38 , XP9400/31 , XP9208/30 , XP9207/30 , XP9205/30 , XP9204/33 , S7882/54 , S7887/35 , S7887/55 , S7887/63 , S7887/78 , S7885/55 , S7885/63 , S7886/35 , S7886/55 , S7886/58 , S7886/78 , S9975/54 , S9980/54 , S9980/59 , S9983/55 , S9974/55 , S7783/63 , S8697/23 , S9974/35 , S9975/55 , S9980/74 , S9982/55 , S9982/59 , S9986/63 , S7882/55 , S7887/58 , S7886/63 , S8697/35 , S7887/35R1 , S7783/35 , S9976/55 , S9975/35 , S9987/50 , S9987/85 , S9985/84 , S7783/78 , S9986/55 , S9987/68 , S9987/59 , S9986/59 , S9985/50 , S9987/55 , S7786/50 , S7788/59 , S7782/53 , S7788/55 , S7786/59 , S7786/55 , S7783/59 , S7783/55 , S7970/26 , S7930/16 , S7921/51 . Click here to show more product numbers Click here to show less product numbers

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Other useful links

    Need help with your product?

    Contacting Philips

    We are happy to help you

    Contacting Philips

    We are happy to help you

    Looking for something else?

    Discover all Philips Support options

    Support Homepage
    Warranty icon

    We guarantee quality for lasting peace of mind

    View our warranty policy
    Refurbishment icon

    We give products a second chance with refurbishment*

    Shop Better Than New editions
    Parts and accessories

    We help you replace parts instead of products*

    Shop parts and accessories
    Sustainability icon

    We take responsibility for our impact

    Read our sustainability goals

    * Applicable only for Personal Care, Mother&Child Care and Household products

    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.