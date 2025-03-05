  • Lower Price

    Which Philips shavers are compatible with the Quick Clean Pod?

    Published on 05 March 2025

    All Philips shavers with a small hole in the centre of three pentagonal shaving heads (fig. 1) can be cleaned with the Philips Quick Clean Pod (fig. 2).

    However, not all shavers come with an automatic cleaning programme. To find out if yours does, hold the shaver upside down and press the power button.

    • If an animation with three droplets appears on the shaver's display, your shaver includes an automatic cleaning programme and it will switch off automatically when the programme is complete.
    • If no animation with three droplets appears, your shaver does not include the automatic cleaning programme. It can still be cleaned using the Quick Clean Pod, but it will not follow a specific cleaning cycle and you need to switch the shaver off manually when it's clean.

    If your shaver is not compatible with the Quick Clean Pod, all showerproof or waterproof Philips shavers can be cleaned under the tap with cold or warm water. Check the back of your shaver for a small icon of a tap or shower/bathtub. If one of these icons is present, you can clean your shaver under the tap. 

    The information on this page applies to the following models: X9001/30 , XP9405/31 , XP9405/11 , XP9404/46 , XP9404/38 , XP9404/31 , XP9403/31 , XP9402/46 , XP9402/31 , XP9402/11 , XP9401/38 , XP9400/31 , XP9208/30 , XP9207/30 , XP9205/30 , XP9204/33 , XP9204/30 , XP9204/10 , XP9203/30 , XP9202/33 , XP9202/30 , X9000/10 , XP9202/10 , X9000/30 , XP9201/33 , XP9201/30 , X9001/10 , XP9200/33 , XP9200/30 , X9003/30 , X9002/30 , X9002/10 , S5889/50 , SP9841/32 , S7887/35 , S7887/55 , S7887/63 , SP9882/36 , S9980/54 , S9975/54 , S9980/59 , S9983/55 , S9975/55 , S9980/74 , S7783/63 , S9986/63 , S8697/23 , S9982/59 , S9982/55 , S9974/35 , S9974/55 , S5583/38 , S7887/58 , SP9883/35 , SP9840/32 , SP9883/36 , S7887/35R1 , S7783/35 , S9975/35 , S9976/55 , S9987/50 , S9982/54 , SP9872/15 , S9985/84 , S9987/85 , S7783/78 , S9986/55 , S9987/68 , S9987/59 , S9986/58 , S9986/59 , S9985/50 , S9987/55 , SP9820/18 , SP9863/14 , SP9860/16 , SP9860/13 , SP9820/18R1 , S5550/06R1 , S5588/26 , S5579/50 , S5587/10 , S5586/66 , S7786/50 , S5589/30 , S5579/69 , S7783/55 , S7782/53 , S5589/38 , S5583/10 , S5584/50 , S5584/62 , S5585/10 , S5585/30 , S5585/35 , S7788/59 , S7788/55 , S7786/59 , S7786/55 , S5587/30 , S7783/59 , S9211/12R1 , S5588/30 , S5588/38 , S9211/26R1 , S5550/06 , S5270/06R1 , S5530/06R1 , S5070/92R1 , S7370/12R1 , S6630/11R1 , S5240/06R1 , S5070/48R1 , S5050/04 , S6630/11 , S7970/26 , S6650/48 , S7930/16 , S5070/92 , SP9820/12 , SP9821/12 , SP9862/14 , SP9861/16 , SP9861/13 , S5070/48 , S5073/62 , S7921/51 , S5530/06 , S7710/26 , S5572/40 , S5270/06 , S5240/06 , S5250/06 , S5070/26 , S9211/12 , S5210/06 , S5360/06 , S9211/26 , S5013/26 , S7370/12 , S5600/41 , S5320/06 , S5340/06 , S7530/50 , S5130/06 , S9031/26 , S9111/43 . Click here to show more product numbers Click here to show less product numbers

