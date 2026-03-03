Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Philips Support

    Why does my product take longer to charge than expected?

    Published on 03 March 2026
    The estimated charging time for your product is based on charging with a 5 V, equal to or higher than 1 A, USB adapter. Most USB adapters will provide sufficient power to charge the product within the specified time. If an adapter with a lower power rating is used, charging can take longer.

    To ensure the correct charging time, we recommend using a 5 V, 1 A USB adapter.

    Don't have one? You can obtain a suitable adapter from Philips (for example, the HQ87 IPX4 USB adapter) via www.philips.com/support.

    The information on this page applies to the following models: HS7980/15 , HS5980/15 , MG5952/30 , MG7962/30 , MG5951/15 , MG5931/15 , HS9980/15 , BRL149/00 , BRL138/00 , BT3620/15 , BT5780/15 , BT7670/15 , XP9202/33 , XP9201/33 , XP9202/30 , XP9202/10 , XP9402/11 , XP9208/30 , XP9204/10 , XP9204/30 , XP9200/30 , XP9405/31 , XP9207/30 , XP9204/33 , XP9405/11 , XP9404/46 , XP9402/31 , XP9402/46 , XP9404/38 , XP9205/30 , XP9404/31 , XP9403/31 , XP9401/38 , XP9200/33 , XP9400/31 , XP9203/30 , XP9201/30 , S5889/11 , S7887/35 , S7886/78 , S5898/50 , S5898/79 , S7882/54 , S7886/58 , S7885/55 , S7885/63 , S7886/35 , S7886/55 , BT3233/15 , BT3238/15 , MG7950/15 , MG9530/15 , BRL128/00 , S5880/50 , S5884/35 , S5884/38 , X5012/00 , X5004/00 , S5885/35 , S7887/78 , S7887/63 , S5887/13 , S5887/35 , S7887/55 , S5887/69 , S5889/50 , QP2724/23 , QP2734/23 , QP2834/23 , QP2724/31 , QP2834/31 , QP6652/35 , QP6506/15 , QP6552/15 , QP6552/30 , QP6652/30 , QP6652/61 , QP6507/23 , QP6542/15 , QP1324/30 , MG7930/15 , MG5920/15 , MG5940/15 , MG5950/15 , MG7920/15 , MG7940/15 , MG7940/75 , MG9540/15 , MG9550/15 , MG9553/15 , MG9555/15 , QP4631/65 , BG3017/01 , QP2834/20 , QP2824/20 , QP2724/20 , QP1324/20 , BG3007/01 , BG5021/16 , BG5021/15 , BG3027/05 , BG3027/03 , QP2824/30 , S5885/69 , BT3234/15 , BT3239/15 , MG5930/15 , S7882/55 , QP2724/30 , S7887/58 , QP2734/20 , S5887/10 , S5885/25 , S5884/69 , S7886/63 , S8692/35 , S5898/35 , S5898/25 , S5887/50 , BRL176/00 , BRL126/00 , BRL136/00 , BRL146/00 , QP4530/30 , X5006/00 , QP2724/15 , QP2834/20R1 , S8697/35 , S8697/55 , S8696/35 , BT1216/15 . Click here to show more product numbers Click here to show less product numbers

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Other useful links

    Need help with your product?

    Contacting Philips

    We are happy to help you

    Contacting Philips

    We are happy to help you

    Looking for something else?

    Discover all Philips Support options

    Support Homepage
    Warranty icon

    We guarantee quality for lasting peace of mind

    View our warranty policy
    Refurbishment icon

    We give products a second chance with refurbishment*

    Shop Better Than New editions
    Parts and accessories

    We help you replace parts instead of products*

    Shop parts and accessories
    Sustainability icon

    We take responsibility for our impact

    Read our sustainability goals

    * Applicable only for Personal Care, Mother&Child Care and Household products

    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.