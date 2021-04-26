Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Products
    SCF039/17 Philips Avent Natural baby bottle
    Please be aware that your product may differ in colour from this picture but the support information is the same
    View product

    Philips Avent Natural baby bottle

    SCF039/17

    How to clean and sterilise Philips Avent bottles and teats

    Always clean and sterilise your Philips Avent bottle and teat after each use. Follow these instructions on how to clean, sterilise and store your Philips Avent bottles and teats.

    Instructions to clean your Philips Avent bottle and teat

    Using your sink:

    1. Disassemble the bottle and teat
    2. Clean all parts with a soft brush (only use a mild washing detergent)

    Using your dishwasher

    1. Disassemble the bottle and teat
    2. Clean all parts on the top rack of your dishwasher (only use a mild washing detergent or tablet)

    Note: Please avoid using washcloths, (abrasive) sponges and brushes with bristles that may tear the silicone or could lead the ink to come off the bottle. We advise you to use the Philips Avent bottle and teat brush and clean them gently.

    Instructions to sterilise in boiling water

    Always make sure that you thoroughly clean your bottles before sterilising. Follow these steps on how to sterilise your Philips Avent bottle and teat in boiling water.

    1. Disassemble the bottle and teat
    2. Bring plenty of water to a boil
    3. Place all parts in boiling water for 5 minutes
    4. Make sure that the parts do not touch each other or the side of the pan. This prevents deformation and damage.

    If possible, clean with the Philips Avent bottle and teat brush. Do not use corrosive or antibacterial cleaners, chemical solutions or concentrated cleaners.

    Instructions to sterilise with the Philips Avent steriliser

    Always make sure that you thoroughly clean your bottles before sterilising. Follow these steps on how to sterilise your Philips Avent bottle and teat with the Philips Avent steriliser.

    1. Disassemble the bottle and teat
    2. Sterilise all parts by following the instructions in the user manual
    3. Make sure that the parts do not touch each other. This prevents deformation and damage.
    4. Do not sterilise teats for too long as this can weaken the teat.

    If possible, clean with the Philips Avent bottle and teat brush. Do not use corrosive or antibacterial cleaners, chemical solutions or concentrated cleaners.

    Storage after cleaning

    Do not leave a feeding teat or AirFree™ vent insert in direct sunlight or heat. Also never leave in disinfectant for longer than recommended, as this may weaken the parts. Keep all parts dry in a covered container.

    Expert tip

    Disassemble the bottle and clean all parts after each feed to increase the lifespan of your Philips Avent bottle.

    Note:

    Food colourings may discolour the bottle parts. This does not affect their quality.

    The information on this page applies to the following models: SCF039/17 , SCF563/47 , SCF560/17 , SCF634/27 , SCF633/27 , SCF565/27 , SCF563/37 , SCF563/27 , SCF563/17 , SCF560/37 , SCF573/11 , SCF573/22 , SCF573/21 , SCF573/12 , SCF560/27 , SCF564/27 , SCF573/35 , SCF636/27 , SCF646/17 , SCF646/37 , SCF631/27 , SCF632/27 , SCF635/27 , SCF640/27 , SCF640/37 , SCF643/17 , SCF643/47 . Click here to show more product numbers Click here to show less product numbers

    Repair and exchange registration

    Troubleshooting

    Leaking (1)
    Cleaning and Maintenance (1)
    Functionality (1)
    Performance (1)

    Search by product number.

    Search terms
    Recommended results
      Where can I find my product number?

      Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.

       

      There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:
      Look on the box
      Look on the box
      Look inside the product
      Look inside the product
      Look on the product
      Look on the product
      Look on the manual
      Look on the manual
      Sorry, we did not find this product. Please check if you filled in the correct model number. The model number consists out of letters followed by numbers (e.g. HX9903, SP9820). In case the model number does not offer any results, we would like to advise you to reach out to our contact center.
      Search results for {words} ({number} products)

      We found {number} products that are available outside your country, so local promotions may not apply.

      Show products Hide products

      We found more than 1 product.

      Please choose your model based on the last 2 digits of your product number, for example RQ1280/21.

      Product image

      Product description

      Model number

      Back to all products
      Register your product
      Register your product

      Keep track of your product warranty coverage

      Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

      Get easy access to product support

      Register your product

      Subscribe  to our newsletter

      Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

      Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

      Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

      Discover
      MyPhilips

      Keep track of your product warranty coverage

      Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

      Get easy access to product support

      Register now