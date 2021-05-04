Home
    Where are the model number and serial number of my Philips Male Groomer?

    If you own a Philips Trimmer or Hair Clipper and want to know where its model number and serial number are located, please read the information below.
    The model number is often needed when registering your product or when looking for information about your specific model. The serial number can be used to identify the production date of your product.
     

    Back of the device

    For some grooming devices like the OneBlade, the model and serial numbers are located on the back of the handle. The model number usually starts with 2 letters followed by 4 digits, e.g. QP2540. The serial number has the format of YYWW (Year and week).
     
    Model and Serial number Philips Groomer

    Top of the device

    Some hair clippers and beard trimmers have the model number located on the top of the device, just below the cutting teeth. The serial number is usually located under the cutting unit. Try removing the upper part of your groomer and check for the 4 digit number in the format of YYWW, e.g. 1823.
     
    Model and Serial number Philips Groomer

    Inside the handle

    For nose hair trimmers, the model number and serial number are located inside the battery compartment. Remove the lower part of the handle of your trimmer to see the battery compartment. The model and serial number will be printed there.
    Model and Serial number Philips Nose Hair Trimmer

    The information on this page applies to the following models: MG3715/14 , NT1151/15 , NT3650/16 , NT5650/16 , BT9810/15 , BT9810/13 , QP2520/65 , HC5632/13 , BT5501/13 , HC5630/13 , MG3740/13 , BT5502/15 , BT5515/13 , BT5502/13 , MG7715/13 , BT7520/13 , BT7512/13 , BT7500/13 , BT5503/83 , NT3160/15 , BT3211/13 , MG3758/13 , BG7025/13 , HC3520/13 , BT9299/13 , BG3015/13 , BG3010/13 , BG5020/13 , MG7745/15 , HC3510/13 , MG5730/33 , MG3747/33 , MG3722/33 , MG3720/33 , MG3710/33 , QP2620/25 , QP6510/64 , BT1216/15 , BT3206/13 , BT3226/13 , MG3710/13 , NT5171/15 , MG7710/13 , MG5730/13 , MG3747/13 , BT9297/13 , MG3720/13 , QT4013/16 , MG3720/15 , MG3740/15 , MG5730/15 , QT3310/13 , HC7450/33 , QP6520/30 , QP6510/30 , QP2530/30 , QP2520/30 , QP2520/25 , QP6510/25 , QP2530/25 , HC7460/13 , HC7450/13 , NT1150/10 , QG3337/15 , QG415/13 , QT4013/23 , BG105/10 , NT3160/10 , NT5180/15 , QT4002/13 , BT9290/32 , BT9280/33 , NT9145/11 , NT9125/15 , QG3322/13 , QT4005/13 , QG3352/23 , QG3342/23 , QG3332/23 , QT4000/13 , QT4015/23 , NT9130/16 , NT9130/40 , QT4019/15 , QT4019/40 , QT4022/15 , QT4022/41 , QT4022/32 , QT4050/15 , QT4090/32 , QT4090/15 , QT4075/32 , QT4070/41 , QT4070/32 , QT4070/15 , QT4050/41 , QT4050/32 , QT4045/70 , QT4021/16 , QT4021/98 , QT4021/50 , QT4021/63 . Click here to show more product numbers Click here to show less product numbers

