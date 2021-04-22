How does room climate affect my baby’s health?

While a room that’s a little too warm or humid is no big deal for most of us, babies tend to be more sensitive to temperature and humidity. Too low humidity, for example, can cause the eyes and throat to dry out. And when it’s a little too cold or warm, babies aren’t yet able to regulate their body temperature the way an adult can.

What’s the ideal room climate?

Think of the ideal room climate is a range rather than a specific temperature or humidity level. The healthiest room temperature for your little one is somewhere between 60.8-68F (16-20C), and humidity levels should ideally be kept between 40 - 60%.

How your baby monitor can help

If you’re wondering when all of this monitoring is going to happen in between feeding and comforting and the general business of being a parent, fear not. A smart baby monitor has your back: it continuously tracks the temperature and humidity of a room for you.

By setting thresholds for temperature and humidity on the smart baby monitor, you receive notifications when the climate readings exceed these thresholds. Like this you’ll always know whether the climate is healthy for your baby--or needs a little tweaking.

Depending on the reading, you can then make adjustments to help keep your baby comfortable. Is the humidity a little on the high side? You might like to open a window to let in some fresh air. Worried about your little one overheating? Make sure your little one isn’t overdressed and consider using an air conditioner to bring the room to a more comfortable temperature.

You might also like to understand how your baby’s room climate affects your baby’s sleep. By connecting your smart baby monitor to uGrow, our healthy baby development app, and tracking your baby’s sleep, you’ll be able to see at a glance what kind of room temperature helps your baby sleep best.

So you see, your baby monitor really isn’t just for sneak peeks. It’s a simple way to help your baby feel comfortable day and night.