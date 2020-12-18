|
- NimH battery
- Up to 45 minutes of use
- Full charge in 8 hrs
|
- Li-Ion battery
- Up to 60 minutes of use
- Full charge in 4 hours
|
- Li-Ion battery
- Up to 60 minutes of use
- Quick charge in 1 hour
|
- Li-Ion battery
- Up to 90 minutes of use
- Quick charge in 1 hour
|
|
- Charging indication
- Battery full / low indication
|
- Charging indication
- Battery full / low indication
- 3 LED bar graph indication
|
- Charging indication
- Battery full / low indication
- Full LED digital display
|
- 3 click-on stubble combs
- Length settings: 1, 3 and 5 mm
|
- 4 click-on stubble combs
- Length settings: 1, 2, 3 and 5 mm
|
- 1 click-on precision trimming comb
- 12-length settings: from 0.5 to 9 mm
|
- 1 click-on precision trimming comb
- 14 length settings: from 0.4 to 10 mm
- Travel pouch
- Charging stand