    OneBlade Pro

    This is not a shaver.
    This is     OneBlade Pro.

    The new way to trim, edge, and shave any length of hair.

    This is not a shaver. This is OneBlade Pro.  

    The new way to trim, edge and shave.

    OneBlade Pro

    QP6520/25

    Check

    Replaceable blade lasts up to 4 months*
    Check
    Waterproof handle for wet or dry use
    Check
    14 length settings: from 0.4 to 10 mm
    Check
    Long lasting battery, 90 minutes of use
    Check
    Does not shave as close as a traditional blade
    From: £93.99
    * For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.

     

    * for best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.

    ** Save 1/3 only at participating retailers

     

    OneBlade Pro does it all

    Trim, edge, and shave any length of hair

    Trim

    How to trim with OneBlade Pro to a preferred stubble length
    Trim your beard to a perfect, even length with the included adjustable precision comb. Dial up one of the 14 locked length settings to get everything from a 5 o'clock shadow to a tight trim, to a longer beard style.

    Edge

    How to style and edge with OneBlade Pro
    Get the perfect edge on your style with the dual-sided blade. You can shave in either direction to get great visibility and see every hair that you're cutting. It's fast and easy to line up your style in seconds.

    Shave

    How to shave with OneBlade Pro with stubble
    OneBlade Pro does not get too close, so your skin stays comfortable. Go against the grain and shave off any length of hair with comfort.

    Reviews of OneBlade Pro

    OneBlade replacement blades

    The blade lasts up to four months*

    Replace the blades of your OneBlade Pro every 4 months for optimal performance
    The blades are designed for lasting performance. For optimal performance, you will only need to replace the blade every four months*. Replacement is easy and hassle free.
    OneBlade replacement packs

    Philips OneBlade Pro replacement pack
    Have a fresh blade on hand when you need it. Choose from a 1-blade or 2-blade pack.
    * For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.

    Unique OneBlade technology

    Philips OneBlade Pro Unique Technology
    Unique OneBlade technology
    Fast moving cutter moves 200x per second, powering through even the longest hair.
    Dual protection system
    Glide coating and rounded tips protect your skin.

    OneBlade Pro features

    Philips OneBlade Pro Unique Technology: Precision Comb
    Precision comb

    Precision trimming comb has 14 length settings (0.4 to 10 mm). The versatile precision trimming comb offers length settings from 0.4 mm to 10 mm, giving you an even trim at exactly the length you want.
    Philips OneBlade Pro Unique Technology: Contour following blade
    Contour following

    OneBlade follows the contours of your face allowing you to effectively and comfortably trim and shave all areas of your face.
    Philips OneBlade Pro Unique Technology: Long lasting battery
    Long lasting battery

    Rechargeable Li-Ion battery delivers 90 minutes of constant styling power after a 1 hour charge.
    Philips OneBlade Pro Unique Technology: Wet and dry
    Wet and dry

    OneBlade is water resistant, so it is easy to clean: just rinse it under the tap. You can shave dry or wet with foam, even in the shower.

      See what guys from the OneBlade community have to say

      OneBlade user: stubble beard

      I tried going against the grain, through thick patches - it doesn't matter. No pulling, and no razor burn.

       

      Jwbarger (Jonathan Barger)

      With one pass of the OneBlade without a stubble guard, the hair is gone. It's magical.

       

      jonjonphillips (Jon Phillips)

      OneBlade user: stubble
      OneBlade user: stubble beard

      Feels greet in the hand and easy to get straight edges.

       

      Ogresham (Orion Gresham)

      The OneBlade effortlessly cut through the hairs without any pulling or discomfort.

       

      Badger8883

      OneBlade users: close to clean shave

      OneBlade Pro user videos

      Philips OneBlade - This Is Not a Shaver - Unboxing

      Philips OneBlade - This is Not a Shaver - Demonstration

      Philips Norelco OneBlade - This is Not a Shaver - Review

      Philips Norelco OneBlade - This is Not a Shaver - Review

      OneBlade

      OneBlade

      OneBlade

      Philips shop price
      £39.99*
      QP2520/25
      OneBlade

      OneBlade

      OneBlade

      Philips shop price
      £45.99*
      QP2530/25
      OneBlade Pro

      OneBlade Pro

      OneBlade Pro

      Philips shop price
      £77.99*
      QP6510/25
      OneBlade Pro

      OneBlade Pro

      OneBlade Pro

      Philips shop price
      £93.99*
      QP6520/25
      Battery usage / charging time
      • NimH battery
      • Up to 45 minutes of use
      • Full charge in 8 hrs
      • Li-Ion battery
      • Up to 60 minutes of use
      • Full charge in 4 hours
      • Li-Ion battery
      • Up to 60 minutes of use
      • Quick charge in 1 hour
      • Li-Ion battery
      • Up to 90 minutes of use
      • Quick charge in 1 hour

      Charging & battery indicator
      • Charging indication
      • Charging indication
      • Battery full / low indication
      • Charging indication
      • Battery full / low indication
      • 3 LED bar graph indication
      • Charging indication
      • Battery full / low indication
      • Full LED digital display

      Wet & dry use
      • Yes
      • Yes
      • Yes
      • Yes

      Accessories
      • 3 click-on stubble combs
      • Length settings: 1, 3 and 5 mm
      • 4 click-on stubble combs
      • Length settings: 1, 2, 3 and 5 mm
      • 1 click-on precision trimming comb
      • 12-length settings: from 0.5 to 9 mm
      • 1 click-on precision trimming comb
      • 14 length settings: from 0.4 to 10 mm
      • Travel pouch
      • Charging stand
      OneBlade

      OneBlade

      Meet the revolutionary new hybrid styler that can trim, shave and edge, on any length of hair.
      Philips OneBlade replacement pack

      OneBlade replacement blades

      Have a fresh blade on hand when you need it. Choose from a 1-blade or 2-blade pack.
