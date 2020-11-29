Home
    OneBlade

    Face

    QP2530/25
    8 Awards
      OneBlade Face

      QP2530/25
      8 Awards

      The Philips OneBlade is a revolutionary new hybrid styler that can trim, shave and create clean lines and edges, on any length of hair. Forget about using multiple steps and tools. OneBlade does it all. See all benefits

      The Philips OneBlade is a revolutionary new hybrid styler that can trim, shave and create clean lines and edges, on any length of hair. Forget about using multiple steps and tools. OneBlade does it all. See all benefits

      The Philips OneBlade is a revolutionary new hybrid styler that can trim, shave and create clean lines and edges, on any length of hair. Forget about using multiple steps and tools. OneBlade does it all. See all benefits

      The Philips OneBlade is a revolutionary new hybrid styler that can trim, shave and create clean lines and edges, on any length of hair. Forget about using multiple steps and tools. OneBlade does it all. See all benefits

        All of the Philips OneBlade blades are now recyclable. Recycle your used blades through our free postage address and prevent the waste from going to landfill.

        Learn more

        Trim, edge and shave any length of hair

        Designed to cut hair, not skin

        • Trim, edge, shave any length of hair
        • 4 x click-on stubble combs
        • 1 x blade for face
        • UK 2-pin bathroom plug
        Unique OneBlade technology

        Unique OneBlade technology

        The Philips OneBlade has a revolutionary technology designed for facial styling and body grooming. It can trim, edge and shave any length of hair. Its dual protection system – a glide coating combined with rounded tips – makes shaving easier and more comfortable. Its shaving technology features a fast-moving cutter (200 x per second) so it's efficient - even on longer hairs.

        Trim it down

        Trim it down

        Trim your beard to a precise stubble length with one of the four included stubble combs. 1 mm for a 5 o'clock, 2 mm for stubble, 3 mm for a tight trim and 5 mm for long stubble.

        Edge it up

        Edge it up

        Create precise edges with the dual-sided blade. You can shave in either direction to get great visibility and see every hair that you're cutting. Line up your style in seconds!

        Shave it off

        Shave it off

        OneBlade doesn't shave as close as a traditional blade - so your skin stays comfortable. Go against the grain and shave off any length of hair easily.

        Contour following

        Contour following

        OneBlade follows the contours of your face, allowing you to effectively and comfortably trim and shave all areas of your face.

        Create precise edges & sharp lines with the dual-sided blade

        Create precise edges & sharp lines with the dual-sided blade

        OneBlade follows the contours of your face, allowing you to easily and comfortably trim and shave all areas. Use the dual-sided blade to style your edges and create clean lines by moving the blade in any direction.

        4 click-on stubble combs (1, 2, 3 and 5 mm) for even stubble

        4 click-on stubble combs (1, 2, 3 and 5 mm) for even stubble

        Attach one of the click-on combs to get the even stubble length you want.

        Durable OneBlade

        Durable OneBlade

        The blades are designed for lasting performance. For optimal performance, you will only need to replace each blade every 4 months*. Replacement is easy and hassle free.

        Wet and dry

        Wet and dry

        OneBlade is water resistant, so it is easy to clean: just rinse it under the tap. You can also shave with or without foam - whichever you prefer.

        Long-lasting Li-Ion battery

        Long-lasting Li-Ion battery

        Rechargeable Li-Ion battery delivers 60 minutes of constant performance after a 4-hour charge.

        Technical Specifications

        • Trimming and shaving performance

          Shaving system
          • Contour-following technology
          • Dual protection system
          Trimming system
          Contour-following technology

        • Accessories

          Comb
          4 stubble combs (1, 2, 3, 5 mm)
          Maintenance
          Storage cap

        • Ease of use

          Charging
          Rechargeable
          Display
          • Battery full indicator
          • Battery low indicator
          • Charging indicator
          Wet and dry use
          Yes

        • Design

          Colour
          Lime green, charcoal grey
          Handle
          Ribbed rubber grip

        • Power

          Run time
          60 minutes
          Charging
          4 hours full charge
          Battery type
          Lithium-ion
          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V
          Adapter type
          2-pin bathroom plug
          Max power consumption
          2  W

        • Service

          2 year warranty
          On the handle
          Replacement head
          • QP210, QP220, QP610, QP620
          • Replace every 4 months*

