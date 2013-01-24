Home
    Ultinon LED

    Signalling bulb

    11065ULWX2
    • Bright signals. Stylish driving. Bright signals. Stylish driving. Bright signals. Stylish driving.
      -{discount-value}

      For a stylish drive, benefit from signalling lights with intense colours. Philips Ultinon LED [~P21W] reverse signals are bright and look good, so you can signal in safety and with style.

        Bright signals. Stylish driving.

        Durable LED quality

        • LED-T20 [~W21W]
        • Number of bulbs: 2
        • 12 V, 6000 K, daylight effect
        • Reverse

        Upgrade your lights, upgrade your style

        While the main goal of exterior lighting is to help you see and be seen, there is no reason why you should not look good at the same time. If you are looking to upgrade your style, without buying a newer car, replacing your exterior lighting with LEDs is a smart way to spend your money. Upgrade your exterior lighting with a more intense red for stop lights, a vibrant amber for indicators and bright white light for positioning and reversing. Your car is an expression of who you are, so make a style statement with Philips exterior signalling LED lights.

        6000 K daylight effect improves visibility when reversing

        When reversing a car, your vision is limited. Due to your seated position, you can't see all angles at once. And reversing in the dark is even more treacherous. So it's no surprise that accidents are common when in reverse gear. Philips LED reverse lights provide a powerful daylight effect and up to 6000 K, better illuminating the area immediately behind your car. And the more you can see, the safer you will be.

        Good light distribution for enhanced visibility

        Philips LED exterior lighting range is designed for a smarter light distribution to ensure that exterior signalling light is projected where you need it (whether that is reversing, stopping or signalling). With wide angle and good light diffusion, not only can you can see more of the road, other drivers can see more of you.

        Easy installation and compatible with many car models

        Designed to be easily installed in compatible vehicles, drivers with maintenance experience will be able to upgrade compatible lights with ease. However, it's recommended that you get your new Philips X-tremeUltinon LED lights installed by specialist mechanics – they will make sure you're ready to go. While these lamps are compatible with a wide range of existing car models, not all car types are supported.

        Philips automotive lighting at the highest quality level

        Technologically advanced Philips lighting is renowned in the automotive industry, and has been for over 100 years. Philips Automotive Grade Quality products are designed and developed following strict quality control processes (including applicable ISO norms), leading to consistently high production standards. Major car manufacturers choose Philips lamps, because when you buy Philips, you buy quality. You get powerful bright light and precise beam performance. You get high-end style.

        Brighter signals for improved safety

        Signalling the intended movement of your vehicle is vital to your safety. To avoid collisions, other people need to know what you're doing. Bright signalling lights ensure that you are seen for improved safety. Whether it's reversing, positioning or stopping, Philips Ultinon LED signalling lights provide you with the performance you need, giving other drivers vital extra time to react to your movements.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging Data

          EAN1
          8727900398854
          EAN3
          8727900398861
          Packaging type
          X2

        • Product description

          Technology
          LED
          Application
          Reverse
          Range
          Ultinon LED
          Type
          [~W21W]
          Homologation ECE
          NO
          Base
          WX3x 16d
          Designation LED Type
          LED-T20 [~W21W]
          Technical features
          Instant on

        • Electrical characteristics

          Voltage
          12  V

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          Style
          Product highlight
          Bright signals Stylish driving

        • Light characteristics

          Colour temperature
          up to 6000 K
          Lumens
          190

        • Ordering information

          Order entry
          11065ULWX2
          Ordering code
          39885430

        • Outer pack information

          Height
          8.5  cm
          Length
          19.5  cm
          Width
          15.1  cm
          Gross weight per piece
          0.6  kg

        • Packed product information

          Height
          9.2  cm
          Length
          6.8  cm
          Width
          2.8  cm
          MOQ (for professionals)
          20
          Pack Quantity
          2

        • Lifetime

          Life time
          Up to 8 years

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

            • It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements.