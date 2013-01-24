Search terms
Stand out from the crowd
For a stylish drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro3000 LED [˜P21W] stop lights. They are bright, intense red and look good so you can signal safely and stylishly. See all benefits
Signalling the intended movement of your vehicle is vital to your safety. To avoid collisions, other people need to know what you're doing. Whether it's reversing, positioning or stopping, Philips Ultinon Pro3000 signalling lights provide you with the performance you need, giving other drivers vital extra time to react to your movements. Upgrade your exterior lighting with a more intense red for stop and rear position lights. Your car says a lot about you, so make a style statement with Philips LED exterior signalling lights.
The Philips Ultinon Pro3000 LED exterior lighting range is designed for smarter light distribution to project exterior signalling light where you need it (whether that's reversing, stopping or signalling). With wide-angle, uniform light, not only can you can see more of the road, but other drivers can also see more of you.
Enjoy the plug-and-play experience: Philips Ultinon Pro3000 comes with standard caps so replacement is easy and quick.
You want bright and stylish car lights, but you don't want to keep replacing failed lamps. That's a major weakness of conventional headlights - the more powerful the light, the shorter its lifespan. At the same light intensity, LEDs last much longer. Philips Ultinon Pro3000 LED lights are extremely durable with their lifetime of 3000 hours.
