Search terms
Shopping cart
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Enjoy lasting brightness
For a stylish drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro6000 LED-WHITE [˜P21/5W] turn signals and position lights. Their cool white colour looks great and increases visibility so you can signal safely and stylishly. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.
Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes
The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.
In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.
Enjoy lasting brightness
For a stylish drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro6000 LED-WHITE [˜P21/5W] turn signals and position lights. Their cool white colour looks great and increases visibility so you can signal safely and stylishly. See all benefits
Enjoy lasting brightness
For a stylish drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro6000 LED-WHITE [˜P21/5W] turn signals and position lights. Their cool white colour looks great and increases visibility so you can signal safely and stylishly. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.
Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes
The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.
In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.
Enjoy lasting brightness
For a stylish drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro6000 LED-WHITE [˜P21/5W] turn signals and position lights. Their cool white colour looks great and increases visibility so you can signal safely and stylishly. See all benefits
Car signalling bulb
Total:
Signalling the intended movement of your vehicle is vital to your safety. To avoid collisions, other people need to know what you're doing. And when poor weather reduces visibility, the need for bright and vibrant signalling becomes even greater. Philips Ultinon Pro6000 LED signalling lights provide you with bright lighting for signals. Your car says a lot about you, so make a style statement with Philips LED signalling lights.
Compared with incandescent lights, Philips Ultinon Pro6000 LEDs light up instantly to ensure that other drivers can react faster, keeping you safer.
For your turn and position signals, Philips Ultinon Pro6000 LED gives you uniform light distribution. Its wide angle ensures that the light is projected where you need it.
While the main goal of exterior lighting is to help you see and be seen, there's no reason why you shouldn't look good at the same time. If you're wanting to upgrade your style without buying a newer car, replacing your exterior lighting with Philips Ultinon Pro6000 LED signals is a smart way to spend your money.
You want bright, stylish car lights but you don't want to keep replacing failed lamps. That's a major weakness of conventional bulbs - the more powerful the light, the shorter its lifespan. Even at a higher light intensity, LEDs last much longer. Philips Ultinon Pro6000 LED lights are built to last. Due to features such as high-end LED technology and advanced heat-management systems, they last for up to 5,000 hours of operation.
Enjoy the plug-and-play experience: Philips Ultinon Pro6000 comes with standard caps and is polarity-free, so replacement is quick and easy.
LED retrofit and conventional bulbs differ from one another in terms of wattage, composition and power consumption. Replacing your conventional bulbs with other LEDs may prove problematic. Philips Ultinon Pro6000 bulbs are electrically compatible with most cars. Additional adapters are available as accessories for troubleshooting, if needed. We sell a complete solution.
Marketing specifications
Product description
Lifetime
Light characteristics
Ordering information
Packaging Data
Packed product information
Outer pack information
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.