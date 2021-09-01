Search terms

    Ultinon Pro6000 SI

    Car signalling bulb

    11866WU60X1
      -{discount-value}

      Enjoy lasting brightness

      For a stylish drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro6000 LED 43 mm festoons for interior lighting. The strong 4000 K bright white light illuminates the inside of your car while being kind to your eyes.

        Enjoy lasting brightness

        For a stylish drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro6000 LED 43 mm festoons for interior lighting. The strong 4000 K bright white light illuminates the inside of your car while being kind to your eyes. See all benefits

            Enjoy lasting brightness

            Brighter, elegant signals

            • LED-FEST 43 mm
            • Number of bulbs: 1
            • 12 V, 4000 K Warm White
            • Advanced automotive system

            Illuminate your car interior with bright LED bulbs

            Select our bright white Philips Ultinon Pro6000 LED lights for superior visibility and style inside your car. Bright and stylish, these lights will transform your driving experience. Whether you're searching for a dropped phone, your passengers want to read or you're trying to work out the best route to your destination, you can now enjoy bright interior light.

            Optimised for enhanced visibility

            Philips Ultinon Pro6000 LED interior lights provide a powerful daylight effect of up to 4000 K, illuminating your car's passenger compartment with bright, uniform, stylish light.

            Upgrade your lights, upgrade your style

            If you're looking to improve both the lighting and style of your vehicle's interior, opt for Philips Ultinon Pro6000 LED bulbs. Crisp white light will help you sort through your glove box, find the phone or wallet that slipped under the seat or search for something in the boot. Besides helping you see better, it also looks pretty elegant.

            Enhanced lifetime of up to 5,000 hours

            You want bright, stylish car lights but you don't want to keep replacing failed lamps. That's a major weakness of conventional bulbs - the more powerful the light, the shorter its lifespan. Even at a higher light intensity, LEDs last much longer. Philips Ultinon Pro6000 LED lights are built to last. Due to features such as high-end LED technology and advanced heat-management systems, they last for up to 5,000 hours of operation.

            Easy to install and compatible with most car models

            Enjoy the plug-and-play experience: with Philips Ultinon Pro6000, bulb replacement is quick and easy.

            Technical Specifications

            • Marketing specifications

              Product highlight
              • Automotive Grade LED
              • Powerful brightness
              • Uniform light distribution
              Expected benefits
              Brighter, elegant signals

            • Product description

              Application
              • Interior
              • Glove compartment
              • Reading light
              • Number plate
              • Trunk
              Base
              SV8.5
              Designation
              Festoon 43 mm LED 11866 WU60 12 V X 1
              Homologation ECE
              NO
              Range
              Ultinon Pro6000 SI
              Technology
              LED
              Type
              LED-FEST 43 mm
              Voltage
              12  V

            • Lifetime

              Life time
              5000 hrs

            • Light characteristics

              Lumens
              100
              Colour temperature
              4000 K

            • Ordering information

              Order entry
              11866WU60X1
              Ordering code
              1528030

            • Packaging Data

              EAN1
              8719018015280
              EAN3
              8719018015297
              Packaging type
              X1

            • Packed product information

              Gross weight per piece
              20  g
              Length
              14.2  cm
              Width
              12.1  cm
              Height
              10.3  cm
              Net weight per piece
              2  g
              Pack Quantity
              1 pc
              MOQ (for professionals)
              10 packs

            • Outer pack information

              Length
              9.5  cm
              Width
              1.5  cm
              Height
              13.5  cm
              Net weight per piece
              200  g
              Gross weight per piece
              0.27  kg

