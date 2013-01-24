Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Feel safe, drive safe
Our Signalling lights are the choice of major car manufacturers. They offer best-in-class quality at a competitive price. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Feel safe, drive safe
Our Signalling lights are the choice of major car manufacturers. They offer best-in-class quality at a competitive price. See all benefits
Feel safe, drive safe
Our Signalling lights are the choice of major car manufacturers. They offer best-in-class quality at a competitive price. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Feel safe, drive safe
Our Signalling lights are the choice of major car manufacturers. They offer best-in-class quality at a competitive price. See all benefits
Conventional Interior and Signalling
Philips shop price
Total:
For 100 years, Philips has been at the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting
Which 12-V lamp for which application? Philips' Automotive offering includes all car-specific functions: numberplate lights, rear position/parking light, glove box lights, interior signalling, front parking lights.
We are dedicated to producing best-in-class Philips automotive products and services in the aftermarket. Our products are manufactured from high-quality materials and tested to the highest specifications to maximise the safety and driving comfort of our customers. Our entire production is meticulously tested, controlled and certified (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and QSO 9000).
It is highly recommended that you change them in pairs for symmetrical light performance.
Electrical characteristics
Packaging Data
Product description
Outer pack information
Packed product information
Ordering information
Marketing specifications