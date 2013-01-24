Home
    Vision

    Conventional Interior and Signalling

    12086FFC1
    Feel safe, drive safe
      Vision Conventional Interior and Signalling

      12086FFC1

      Feel safe, drive safe

      Our Signalling lights are the choice of major car manufacturers. They offer best-in-class quality at a competitive price.

      Vision Conventional Interior and Signalling

      Feel safe, drive safe

      Our Signalling lights are the choice of major car manufacturers. They offer best-in-class quality at a competitive price. See all benefits

      Feel safe, drive safe

      Our Signalling lights are the choice of major car manufacturers. They offer best-in-class quality at a competitive price. See all benefits

      Vision Conventional Interior and Signalling

      Feel safe, drive safe

      Our Signalling lights are the choice of major car manufacturers. They offer best-in-class quality at a competitive price. See all benefits

        Feel safe, drive safe

        Philips signalling lamps

        • Type of lamp: PS24W
        • Pack of: 1
        • 12 V, 24 W
        Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

        Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

        For 100 years, Philips has been at the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting

        Wide range of 12-V lamps to meet all applications

        Which 12-V lamp for which application? Philips' Automotive offering includes all car-specific functions: numberplate lights, rear position/parking light, glove box lights, interior signalling, front parking lights.

        Complying with the high quality standards of ECE homologation

        We are dedicated to producing best-in-class Philips automotive products and services in the aftermarket. Our products are manufactured from high-quality materials and tested to the highest specifications to maximise the safety and driving comfort of our customers. Our entire production is meticulously tested, controlled and certified (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and QSO 9000).

        Change both your headlamps at once for more safety

        It is highly recommended that you change them in pairs for symmetrical light performance.

        Technical Specifications

        • Electrical characteristics

          Voltage
          12  V
          Wattage
          24  W

        • Packaging Data

          EAN1
          8727900700442
          EAN3
          8727900390919
          Packaging type
          C1

        • Product description

          Technology
          Halogen
          Type
          PS24W
          Application
          Front fog
          Designation
          12086FFC1
          Range
          • Vision
          • Standard
          Base
          PG20/3
          Homologation ECE
          YES

        • Outer pack information

          Gross weight per piece
          0.25  kg
          Height
          11.8  cm
          Length
          14.6  cm
          Width
          12.2  cm

        • Packed product information

          Pack Quantity
          1
          MOQ (for professionals)
          10
          Gross weight per piece
          16.667  g
          Height
          6.5  cm
          Length
          3.5  cm
          Net weight per piece
          10  g
          Width
          3.5  cm

        • Ordering information

          Order entry
          12086FFC1
          Ordering code
          70044230

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          More Vision

