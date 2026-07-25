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2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

All series

  • Drive with care
  • Drive with care
  • Drive with care
  • Drive with care
  • Drive with care
  • Drive with care
  • Drive with care
  • Drive with care

LongLife EcoVisionLonger Lifetime

12496LLECOCP

Drive with care
Tired of changing your headlight bulbs all the time? With higher lifetime of a car bulb, Philips LongLife EcoVision is the choice for drivers seeking to minimise maintenance on their vehicles.
See all benefits

Higher lifetime, less replacement

Drive with care

  • Type of lamp: PY21W

  • 12 V, 21 W

  • Long lasting, less replacement

  • Ultra-resistant bulb

  • Number of bulbs: 10

Complying with the high quality standards of ECE homologation

Complying with the high quality standards of ECE homologation

Philips automotive products and services are considered best in class in the Original Equipment Manufacturer market and the aftermarket. Manufactured from high-quality products and tested to the highest specifications, our products are designed to maximise the safety and comfort of our customers' driving experience. Our entire product range is thoroughly tested, controlled and certified (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and QSO 9000) to the highest ECE requirements. Put simply, this is quality you can trust.

Philips are the choice of major car manufacturers.

For 100 years, Philips has been at the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.

Change both your headlamps at once for more safety

Change both your headlamps at once for more safety

It is highly recommended to change them in pairs for symmetrical light performance

Technical specifications

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