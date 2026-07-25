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  • Brighter and more stylish
  • Brighter and more stylish
  • Brighter and more stylish
  • Brighter and more stylish
  • Brighter and more stylish
  • Brighter and more stylish
  • Brighter and more stylish
  • Brighter and more stylish
  • Brighter and more stylish
  • Brighter and more stylish
  • Brighter and more stylish
  • Brighter and more stylish

Discontinued

X-tremeUltinon LEDcar signalling bulb

12898RX2

Brighter and more stylish
For safe and modern driving, change to intense red Philips X-tremeUltinon LED stop lights [~P21W]. They are powerful, precise and look good, so you can signal in safety and with style.
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Strong, durable and vibrant LED signalling

Brighter and more stylish

  • LED-RED [~P21W]

  • Number of bulbs: 2

  • 12 V, red intense

  • Advanced automotive system

Signal your intent with brighter exterior lighting

Signalling the intended movement of your vehicle is vital to your safety. To avoid collisions, other people need to know what you're doing. And when poor weather conditions reduce visibility, the need for bright and vibrant signalling becomes even more important. Philips X-tremeUltinon LED signalling lights provide you with bright daylight effect and up to 6000 K for reverse and positioning lights. With more intense colours for indicating and stop applications, instantly on LEDs and a uniform and well-directed light, you'll give other drivers vital extra time to react to your movements.

Upgrade your lights, upgrade your style

While the main goal of exterior lighting is to help you see and be seen, there is no reason why you should not look good at the same time. If you are looking to upgrade your style, without buying a newer car, replacing your exterior lighting with LEDs is a smart way to spend your money. Upgrade your exterior lighting with a more intense red for stop lights, a vibrant amber for indicators and bright white light for positioning and reversing. Your car is an expression of who you are, so make a style statement with Philips exterior signalling LED lights.

Instantly on lights make rapid braking safer

Incandescent lamps take time to light up and reach peak performance. LED lights, on the other hand, are "instantly on". The difference is measured in fractions of a second. Under hard braking, fractions of a second matter. For example, at 60 mph (100 km/h), just four tenths of a second difference in reaction time equates to an extra 11 metres of reaction distance – that's about 2.5 car lengths of extra thinking time. With Philips LED stop lights, as soon as you decide to brake, the driver behind will know.

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Disclaimers

  1. It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements.