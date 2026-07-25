2 year warranty
Discontinued
12898RX2
LED-RED [~P21W]
Number of bulbs: 2
12 V, red intense
Advanced automotive system
Signalling the intended movement of your vehicle is vital to your safety. To avoid collisions, other people need to know what you're doing. And when poor weather conditions reduce visibility, the need for bright and vibrant signalling becomes even more important. Philips X-tremeUltinon LED signalling lights provide you with bright daylight effect and up to 6000 K for reverse and positioning lights. With more intense colours for indicating and stop applications, instantly on LEDs and a uniform and well-directed light, you'll give other drivers vital extra time to react to your movements.
While the main goal of exterior lighting is to help you see and be seen, there is no reason why you should not look good at the same time. If you are looking to upgrade your style, without buying a newer car, replacing your exterior lighting with LEDs is a smart way to spend your money. Upgrade your exterior lighting with a more intense red for stop lights, a vibrant amber for indicators and bright white light for positioning and reversing. Your car is an expression of who you are, so make a style statement with Philips exterior signalling LED lights.
Incandescent lamps take time to light up and reach peak performance. LED lights, on the other hand, are "instantly on". The difference is measured in fractions of a second. Under hard braking, fractions of a second matter. For example, at 60 mph (100 km/h), just four tenths of a second difference in reaction time equates to an extra 11 metres of reaction distance – that's about 2.5 car lengths of extra thinking time. With Philips LED stop lights, as soon as you decide to brake, the driver behind will know.
Reviews
It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements.