Drive with style
BlueVision ultra headlights are for drivers seeking to personalise their vehicles. With BlueVision ultra, drivers enjoy a blue xenon effect thanks to its unique Gradient Coating™ technology, unmatched in a fully homologated road-legal lamp. See all benefits
car headlight bulb
Give your car a full stylish blue look thanks to the 2 blue W5W offered
Thanks its exclusive Gradient Coating™ technology, BlueVision ultra further improves the xenon effect in the headlight.
For 100 years, Philips has been at the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting
It is highly recommended to change them in pairs for symmetrical light performance
Which 12V lamp for which function? Philips Automotive offering includes all car specific functions: high beam, low beam, front fog, front indicator, side indicator, rear indicator, stop light, reversing light, rear fog light, licence plate lights, rear position/parking light, interior lights.
UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps (filament 2650º C and glass 800º C) are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability for increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce a more powerful light
Only a burning bulb made of quartz glass (filament 2650°c, glass 800°c) can resist thermal shocks: if a drop of cold water touches the hot bulb, which can happen when you drive through water with a broken headlight unit.
Our lamps are often rewarded by automotive experts
Philips special anti-UV coating technology protects the headlights against harmful ultraviolet radiation, making Philips UV-coated quartz glass perfect for all driving conditions and ensuring their longevity
Providing 4000 K bright white light on the road and a unique bluish xenon effect in the headlight, the BlueVision ultra is the right choice for drivers seeking to drive with style without compromising on safety.
Philips Automotive is dedicated to producing best-in-class products and services in the Original Equipment Manufacturer market as well as in the aftermarket. Our products are manufactured from high-quality materials and tested to the highest specifications to maximise the safety and driving comfort of our customers. Our entire production is meticulously tested, controlled and certified (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and QSO 9000) to the highest ECE requirements
