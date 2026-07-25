ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

All series

  • Simplicity with USB monitor
  • Simplicity with USB monitor
  • Simplicity with USB monitor
  • Simplicity with USB monitor

Discontinued

LCD monitor, LED backlight

221S3UCS/00

Simplicity with USB monitor
Set yourself free with the new Philips USB monitor. The USB 2.0 ports on your laptop deliver digital video and power to your monitor via a single cable connection!
See all benefits

Single USB cable provides power and video

Simplicity with USB monitor

  • S Line

  • 21.5" (54.6 cm)

  • USB monitor

Instant on, thanks to LED technology

White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content, which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of the LCD backlight, resulting in a super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior colour reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.

Single USB 2.0 laptop connection for power and video

Philips USB monitor is capable of displaying images and drawing power directly from your laptop USB ports with a single USB cable. No extra power or video cables are required resulting in a simple, single cable, extra low power connection between your laptop and monitor.

Extra low power consumption

The USB monitor uses special low-power LED backlight, allowing it to simply draw power from the USB ports in your laptop. It consumes approximately 9 watts, resulting in approximately 50% lower power consumption than an equivalent standard monitor.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. In rare instances, if your laptop's 2 x USB ports do not have enough power output for the monitor, you may need to purchase an optional DC adaptor.