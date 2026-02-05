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2 year warranty
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Monitors
All series
LCD monitor, LED backlight
Discontinued
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221S3UCS/00
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Smartcontrolsoftware
Leaflet
User manual
All (3)
I forgot my PIN for Theft Deterrence Function. What can I do?
Do I need to use USB 2.0 or USB 3.0 ports?
Can I use my PC on Linux/ Apple system (systems other than Windows)
My monitor is not recognized by my laptop OS.
Full screen menus appear corrupted or with a low level of detail.
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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