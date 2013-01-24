Home
    Essential Box

    Spare kit essentials

    55718EBKM
    All the lamps you need in one kit
      Essential Box Spare kit essentials

55718EBKM

      55718EBKM

      All the lamps you need in one kit

      At Philips Automotive, it is our main goal to care about safety on the road. As it is recommended to always have replacement parts in the car, we offer spare kits with all necessary replacement lamps to face any failure that could occur. See all benefits

      Essential Box Spare kit essentials

      All the lamps you need in one kit

      At Philips Automotive, it is our main goal to care about safety on the road. As it is recommended to always have replacement parts in the car, we offer spare kits with all necessary replacement lamps to face any failure that could occur. See all benefits

      All the lamps you need in one kit

      At Philips Automotive, it is our main goal to care about safety on the road. As it is recommended to always have replacement parts in the car, we offer spare kits with all necessary replacement lamps to face any failure that could occur. See all benefits

      Essential Box Spare kit essentials

      All the lamps you need in one kit

      At Philips Automotive, it is our main goal to care about safety on the road. As it is recommended to always have replacement parts in the car, we offer spare kits with all necessary replacement lamps to face any failure that could occur. See all benefits

        All the lamps you need in one kit

        Replacement kit with H4 lamps

        • H4

        Essential Box headlamp bulbs offer up to 30% more vision

        Our lighting solutions produce a powerful and precise beam with superior light output. Take advantage of headlamp replacement to increase your visibility on the road.

        Robust box construction to prevent damage or breakage

        Spare kit boxes are made of resistant materials and designed to withstand mechanical damage preventing lamps from breaking.

        An optimised format for easy storage in the car

        Designed with drivers in mind, the Essential Kit was optimised to fit in your boot or glovebox while taking up a minimal amount of space.

        Spare kit is fitted with Philips quality homologated lamps

        The Philips spare kits are fitted with best-in-class products. Made from high-quality materials and tested to the highest specifications to maximise the safety and driving comfort of our users. Our entire lamp production is meticulously tested, controlled and certified (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and QSO 9000) to the highest ECE requirements.

        Range covering 90% of car park

        Offering a large variety of spare bulbs, Philips Spare Kits fit on average 90% of the car park. They are the perfect choice for drivers concerned about their safety.

        Technical Specifications

        • Electrical characteristics

          Voltage
          12  V

        • Ordering information

          Ordering code
          70034328

        • Outer pack information

          Gross weight per piece
          0.605  kg
          Height
          12.2  cm
          Length
          34.1  cm
          Width
          11.8  cm

        • Packaging Data

          Packaging type
          KM
          EAN1
          8727900700343
          EAN3
          8727900700350

        • Packed product information

          Gross weight per piece
          121  g
          Height
          12.44  cm
          Length
          10.8  cm
          Net weight per piece
          121  g
          Pack Quantity / MOQ
          5
          Width
          6.63  cm

        • Product description

          Application
          • Front fog light
          • Front indicator
          • High beam
          • Interior
          • Number plate
          • Low beam
          • Rear fog light
          • Rear indicator
          • Reversing light
          • Side indicator
          • Stop light
          Homologation ECE
          YES
          Technology
          Halogen
          Type
          H4
          Designation
          Essential Box
          Range
          Spare Kit

