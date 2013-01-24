Home
    Ultra Slim 4K UHD LED Android TV

    55PUS8303/12
    • Ultra Slim 4K UHD LED Android TV Ultra Slim 4K UHD LED Android TV Ultra Slim 4K UHD LED Android TV
      for more information, download <a href="https://www.download.p4c.philips.com/files/5/55pus8303_12/55pus8303_12_elr_.pdf" target="_blank">here</a>
      for more information, download here
      Ultra Slim 4K UHD LED Android TV

      55PUS8303/12
      Ultra Slim 4K UHD LED Android TV

      Dive into your favourite content with the Philips 8300 TV. Experience vibrant, lifelike colour and a sharp 4K UHD picture, even when you're facing the TV at an angle. Make movie and game nights feel more immersive with Ambilight.

      Ultra Slim 4K UHD LED Android TV

      Ultra Slim 4K UHD LED Android TV

      Dive into your favourite content with the Philips 8300 TV. Experience vibrant, lifelike colour and a sharp 4K UHD picture, even when you're facing the TV at an angle. Make movie and game nights feel more immersive with Ambilight. See all benefits

      Ultra Slim 4K UHD LED Android TV

      Dive into your favourite content with the Philips 8300 TV. Experience vibrant, lifelike colour and a sharp 4K UHD picture, even when you're facing the TV at an angle. Make movie and game nights feel more immersive with Ambilight. See all benefits

      Ultra Slim 4K UHD LED Android TV

      Ultra Slim 4K UHD LED Android TV

      Dive into your favourite content with the Philips 8300 TV. Experience vibrant, lifelike colour and a sharp 4K UHD picture, even when you're facing the TV at an angle. Make movie and game nights feel more immersive with Ambilight. See all benefits

        Ultra Slim 4K UHD LED Android TV

        Ultra Slim 4K UHD LED Android TV

        with Ambilight 3-sided

        • 139 cm (55") Ambilight TV
        • 2800 Picture Performance Index
        • HDR premium WCG 90%
        • P5 Perfect Picture Engine
        Philips P5 Engine. Whatever the source, always perfection.

        Philips P5 Engine. Whatever the source, always perfection.

        The Philips P5 Perfect Picture Engine delivers an image as brilliant as the content you love. Details have noticeably more depth. Colours are vivid, while skin tones look natural. Contrast is so crisp you'll feel every detail. And motion is so smooth that you'll never lose sight of the ball, no matter how fast the play.

        HDR Premium. Enhanced colour, depth, and dimension

        HDR Premium. Enhanced colour, depth, and dimension

        High Dynamic Range Premium is a new video standard. It redefines in-home entertainment through advances in our application of contrast and colour. Enjoy a sensory experience that captures the original richness and liveliness, yet accurately reflects the director's intent. The end result? Highlights with excellent brightness, richer contrast and colour and vivid details like you've never seen before.

        Google Assistant built in. Content and more at your command

        Google Assistant built in. Content and more at your command

        Control your Philips Android TV with your voice. Want to play a game, watch Netflix or find content and apps in the Google Play store? Just tell your TV. You can even command all Google Assistant-compatible smart home devices, like dimming the lights and setting the thermostat on movie night. Without leaving the sofa.

        Google Play store and Philips app gallery. More to love.

        Google Play store and Philips app gallery. More to love.

        Go beyond traditional TV programming with Google Play Store and Philips App Gallery. Experience endless movies, TV, music, apps and games online. More to love.

        Ambilight. Take the emotion beyond the screen.

        Ambilight. Take the emotion beyond the screen.

        With Philips Ambilight, movies and games feel more immersive. Music gets a light show. And your screen will feel bigger than it is. Intelligent LEDs around the edges of the TV cast on-screen colours onto the walls and into the room, in real time. You get perfectly tuned ambient lighting. And one more reason to love your TV.

        IPS Nano Color. Rich colour. No matter where you sit.

        From movie night to the big match or gaming, IPS Nano Color technology delivers vibrant colour and a wide viewing angle. Uniform, nanometre-sized particles absorb any excess light created by the screen. Reds stay red, green grass looks green, and blue is always blue. Even if you're facing the TV at an angle of up to 60 degrees.

        Philips Triple Ring technology. More space for sound

        With enhanced Philips Triple Ring technology, we have even more powerful speaker movement in our subwoofers. More movement means more punch-so you will enjoy powerful sound even in our thin Philips TV design.

        DTS HD Premium Sound. Deep bass and crystal-clear dialogue

        DTS HD Premium Suite delivers high-end audio processing for better sound from your speakers. Preserving the purity of the original content, you'll enjoy immersive sound, deep bass and crystal clear dialogue without any fluctuations, clipping or distortion.

        Wide colour gamut. More colours. More vibrancy.

        Wide Colour Gamut increases the standard colour gamut from 72% to 90%–99%, resulting in more vivid and brilliant colours. The greenest green, the bluest blue and the reddest red, the expanded colour reproduction abilities of a 4K Ultra HD TV are closer than ever to what we see in a digital cinema.

        Technical Specifications

        • Ambilight

          Ambilight Version
          3 sided
          Ambilight Features
          • Built-in Ambilight+hue
          • Ambilight Music
          • Game Mode
          • Wall colour adaptive
          • Lounge mode

        • Picture/Display

          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          55 inch
          Display
          4K Ultra HD LED
          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          139  cm
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          55  inch
          Panel resolution
          3840 x 2160
          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Picture enhancement
          • Ultra Resolution
          • Micro Dimming Pro
          • Wide Colour Gamut 90% DCI/P3
          • HDR Premium
          Pixel engine
          P5 Perfect Picture Engine

        • Android

          OS
          Android™ 8.0 (Oreo)
          Pre-installed apps
          • Google Play Movies*
          • Google Play Music*
          • Google Search
          • YouTube
          Memory size
          16 GB

        • Smart TV Features

          User Interaction
          SimplyShare
          Interactive TV
          HbbTV
          Programme
          • Pause TV
          • USB Recording*
          SmartTV apps*
          • Online Video Stores
          • Open Internet Browser
          • Social TV
          • TV on Demand
          • YouTube
          Ease of Installation
          • Auto detect Philips devices
          • Device connection wizard
          • Network installation wizard
          • Settings assistant wizard
          Ease of Use
          • One-stop Smart Menu button
          • On-screen User manual
          Firmware upgradeable
          • Firmware auto upgrade wizard
          • Firmware upgradeable via USB
          • Online firmware upgrade
          Screen Format Adjustments
          • Basic - Fill Screen
          • Fit to Screen
          • Advance - Shift
          • Zoom, Stretch
          Philips TV Remote app*
          • Apps
          • Channels
          • Control
          • NowOnTV
          • TV Guide
          • Video On Demand
          Remote Control
          • with Keyboard
          • with Voice

        • Processing

          Processing Power
          Quad Core

        • Sound

          Output power (RMS)
          25 W
          Sound Enhancement
          • Smart Sound
          • DTS-HD Premium Sound
          • DTS Studio Sound
          • DTS TruSurround
          Sound Features
          Triple ring technology
          Speaker configuration
          2 x 6.25 W mid-high speaker, 12.5 W woofer

        • Connectivity

          Number of HDMI connections
          4
          Number of USBs
          2
          Number of components in (YPbPr)
          1
          Wireless connections
          • Dual Band
          • Wi-Fi 802.11ac 2 x 2 integrated
          Other connections
          • Common Interface Plus (CI+)
          • Digital audio out (optical)
          • Antenna IEC75
          • Satellite Connector
          • Ethernet-LAN RJ-45
          • Audio L/R in
          • Headphone out
          HDMI features
          • 4K
          • Audio Return Channel
          EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
          • Remote control pass-through
          • System audio control
          • System standby
          • One touch play
          HDCP 2.2
          • Yes on HDMI1
          • Yes on HDMI2

        • Multimedia Applications

          Video Playback Formats
          • Containers: AVI, MKV
          • H264/MPEG-4 AVC
          • MPEG-1
          • MPEG-2
          • MPEG-4
          • WMV9/VC1
          • HEVC (H.265)
          • VP9
          Subtitles Formats Support
          • .SRT
          • .SUB
          • .TXT
          • .SMI
          Music Playback Formats
          • AAC
          • MP3
          • WAV
          • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
          • WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
          Picture Playback Formats
          • JPEG
          • BMP
          • GIF
          • PNG

        • Supported Display Resolution

          Computer inputs on HDMI 1/2
          • up to 4K UHD 3840 x 2160 @60 Hz
          • HDR supported, HDR10/HLG
          Computer inputs on HDMI 3/4
          up to 4K UHD 3840 x 2160 @60 Hz
          Video inputs on HDMI 1/2
          • up to 4K UHD 3840 x 2160 @60 Hz
          • HDR supported, HDR10/HLG
          Video inputs on HDMI 3/4
          up to 4K UHD 3840 x 2160 @60 Hz

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          HEVC support
          Yes
          Digital TV
          DVB-T/T2/T2-HD/C/S/S2
          MPEG Support
          • MPEG2
          • MPEG4
          Video Playback
          • NTSC
          • PAL
          • SECAM
          TV Programme guide*
          8-day Electronic Programme Guide
          Signal strength indication
          Yes
          Teletext
          1000-page Hypertext

        • Power

          Mains power
          AC 220 - 240 V 50/60 Hz
          Standby power consumption
          <0.3
          Off mode power consumption
          N/A  W
          Ambient temperature
          5°C to 35°C
          Power Saving Features
          • Auto switch-off timer
          • Picture mute (for radio)
          • Light sensor
          Energy Label Class
          A
          EU Energy Label power
          90  W
          Annual energy consumption
          132  kW·h
          Mercury content
          0  mg
          Presence of lead
          Yes*

        • Dimensions

          Box width
          1360  mm
          Box height
          860  mm
          Box depth
          160  mm
          Set Width
          1234.8  mm
          Set Height
          713.1  mm
          Set Depth
          48.3  mm
          Set width (with stand)
          1234.8  mm
          Set height (with stand)
          758.8  mm
          Set depth (with stand)
          251.4  mm
          TV stand width distance
          517.2  mm
          VESA wall mount compatible
          300 x 200 mm
          Product weight
          20.5  kg
          Product weight (+stand)
          22.1  kg
          Weight incl. Packaging
          28.1  kg

        • Colour & Finish

          TV Front
          Metallic Silver

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Remote Control
          • 2 x AA Batteries
          • Power cord
          • Mini-jack to L/R cable
          • Mini-jack to YPbPr cable
          • Quick start guide
          • Legal and safety brochure
          • Tabletop stand

            • EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country- and operator-dependent.
            • Android App offerings vary per country. For more details please visit your local Google Play Store.
            • Energy consumption in kWh per year based on the power consumption of the television operating 4 hours per day for 365 days. The actual energy consumption will depend on how the television is used.
            • The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscription are required. Contact your operator for more information.
            • Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
            • Smart TV app availability varies per TV model and country. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.
            • USB recording for digital channels only, recordings may be limited by broadcast copy protection (CI+). Country and channel restrictions may apply.
            • Please note that your Amazon Apps may not always be available in your country. (Currently Amazon apps works only in the UK, Germany and Austria)
            • (Philips) only compatible with specific Philips player device.
            • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.
            • Its functionality is subject to ChromeCast built-in apps and smart devices. For more details, please visit ChromeCast built-in product pages.
            • Google Assistant built in will come as a software update for 2018 Android TVs.
            • Cloud Gaming offering depends on game providers.