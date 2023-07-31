Search terms

      LED 4K TV

      65PUS7008/12

      Find it. Watch it. Love it.

      Whatever you love, this responsive smart TV will find it fast. From old favourites to new releases, you can sit back while the TV searches all of the big streaming services for you! You'll enjoy a vivid picture and immersive sound.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find it. Watch it. Love it.

      4K TV

      • 164 cm (65") TV
      • Supports major HDR formats
      • Philips Smart TV
      Ultra-sharp picture. Vibrant viewing.

      Ultra-sharp picture. Vibrant viewing.

      No matter what you watch, this 4K LED TV gives you a bright, ultra-sharp picture with vivid colours. Plus, the TV is compatible with all major HDR formats, so you'll see more detail—even in dark and bright areas—when you're streaming HDR content.

      Great TV. No fuss. Philips Smart TV.

      Great TV. No fuss. Philips Smart TV.

      You'll find everything fast with our new smart TV. Enjoying a series? You can continue watching straight from the home screen. If you're looking for something new, you can browse categories like action or drama and see suggestions from the top streaming services — all in one place.

      Slim TV. Packed for the future.

      Slim TV. Packed for the future.

      Looking for a TV that fits with your room? The virtually bezel-free screen of this 4K smart TV goes with just about any interior, and the slim, matt-black feet make it seem as if the screen is floating. Our packaging and inserts use recycled cardboard and paper.

      Great for gaming. VRR and low input lag on any console.

      Great for gaming. VRR and low input lag on any console.

      HDMI 2.1 lets you get the best from your console, with fast gameplay and smooth graphics. VRR is supported, and a low input lag setting activates automatically when you turn on your console.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        65  inch
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        164  cm
        Display
        4K Ultra HD LED
        Panel resolution
        3840 x 2160
        Native refresh rate
        60  Hz
        Picture engine
        Pixel Precise Ultra HD
        Picture enhancement
        • HDR10
        • HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
        • HDR10+ compatible

      • Display input resolution

        Resolution-Refresh rate
        • 576 p - 50 Hz
        • 640 x 480 - 60 Hz
        • 720 p - 50 Hz, 60 Hz
        • 1920 x 1080p - 24 Hz, 25 Hz, 30 Hz
        • , 50 Hz, 60 Hz
        • 2560 x 1440 - 60 Hz
        • 3840 x 2160p - 24 Hz, 25 Hz, 30 Hz
        • , 50 Hz, 60 Hz

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Digital TV
        DVB-T/T2/T2-HD/C/S/S2
        Video Playback
        • PAL
        • SECAM
        TV Programme guide*
        8-day Electronic Programme Guide
        Signal strength indication
        Yes
        Teletext
        1000 page Hypertext
        HEVC support
        Yes

      • Smart TV

        OS
        Smart TV with new OS

      • Smart TV Features

        User Interaction
        • SimplyShare
        • Screen mirroring
        Interactive TV
        HbbTV
        SmartTV apps*
        • YouTube
        • Philips store
        • Amazon Prime video
        • Netflix
        Voice assistant*
        • Works with Alexa
        • Works with Google Home

      • Multimedia Applications

        Video Playback Formats
        • Containers: AVI, MKV
        • H264/MPEG-4 AVC
        • MPEG-1
        • MPEG-2
        • MPEG-4
        • VP9
        • HEVC (H.265)
        • AV1
        Music Playback Formats
        • AAC
        • MP3
        • WAV
        • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
        • WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
        • FLAC
        Subtitles Formats Support
        • .SMI
        • .SRT
        • .SSA
        • .SUB
        • .TXT
        • .ASS
        Picture Playback Formats
        • JPEG
        • BMP
        • GIF
        • PNG
        • HEIF

      • Processing

        Processing Power
        Dual Core

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        16 W
        Speaker configuration
        2 x 8 W full-range speaker
        Codec
        Dolby Digital MS12 V2.5
        Sound Enhancement
        • A.I. Sound
        • Clear Dialogue
        • Dolby Bass Enhancement
        • Dolby Volume Leveller
        • Night mode
        • A.I. EQ

      • Connectivity

        Number of HDMI connections
        3
        HDMI features
        • 4K
        • Audio Return Channel
        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        • Remote control pass-through
        • System audio control
        • System standby
        • One touch play
        Number of USBs
        2
        Wireless connection
        Wi-Fi 802.11n, 2 x 2, Single band
        Other connections
        • Common Interface Plus (CI+)
        • Service connector
        • Satellite Connector
        HDCP 2.3
        Yes on all HDMI
        HDMI ARC
        Yes on HDMI1
        HDMI 2.1 features
        • eARC on HDMI 1
        • eARC/VRR/ALLM supported
        EasyLink 2.0
        • HDMI-CEC for Philips TV/SB
        • External setting via TV UI

      • Supported HDMI video features

        HDR
        • HDR10
        • HLG

      • EU Energy card

        EPREL registration numbers
        1437548
        Energy class for SDR
        E
        On mode power demand for SDR
        85  kWh/1000h
        Energy class for HDR
        G
        On mode power demand for HDR
        135  kWh/1000h
        Off mode power consumption
        n.a.
        Networked standby mode
        2.0  W
        Panel technology used
        LED LCD

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 220 - 240 V 50/60 Hz
        Standby power consumption
        0.3 W
        Power Saving Features
        • Auto switch-off timer
        • Picture mute (for radio)
        • Eco mode
        • Light sensor
        Off mode power consumption
        N/A

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • Tabletop stand
        • Power cord
        • Quick start guide
        • Legal and safety brochure

      • Design

        Colours of TV
        Matt black bezel
        Stand design
        Black matt cut sticks

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        1447.0  mm
        Set Height
        843.0  mm
        Set Depth
        92.0  mm
        Product weight
        17.8  kg
        Set width (with stand)
        1447.0  mm
        Set height (with stand)
        864.0  mm
        Set depth (with stand)
        290.0  mm
        Product weight (+stand)
        18.0  kg
        Box width
        1600.0  mm
        Box height
        995.0  mm
        Box depth
        170.0  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        22.6  kg
        Stand width
        760.0  mm
        Stand height
        21.0  mm
        Stand depth
        290.0  mm
        Distance between 2 stands
        760.0  mm
        Stand height to TV bottom edge
        21.0  mm
        Wall-mount compatible
        400 x 300 mm

      • Remote Control
      • 2 x AAA Batteries
      • Tabletop stand
      • Power cord
      • Quick start guide
      • Legal and safety brochure
      • Google Assistant is available in selected languages and countries. The list of supported countries and languages will be expanded over time. For the latest information, please contact our customer care.
      • EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country- and operator-dependent.
      • The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscription are required. Contact your operator for more information.
      • Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
      • Smart TV app availability varies per TV model and country. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.
      • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.
      • Amazon Prime is available in selected languages and countries.
      • Netflix subscription required. Subject to terms on https://www.netflix.com
      • Rakuten TV is available in selected languages and countries.
      • "Works with Google Assistant" is applicable in the countries where Google have introduced the function.
      • Remote control without microphone, Google Assistant works via the mobile Google Home app or via Google Home Speaker.
