    BlueVision ultra

    Xenon car headlight bulb

    85415BVUS1
    Drive with style
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause

      BlueVision ultra Xenon car headlight bulb

      85415BVUS1

      Drive with style

      Philips has created the Xenon BlueVision ultra for drivers looking for maximum style and ultimate brightness. It produces an ultra-stylish and distinctive blue effect (up to 6000 K) while delivering an ultra-powerful light. See all benefits

        Drive with style

        Maximum blue effect (up to 6000 K)

        • D1S
        • 85 V
        • 35 W
        Philips is the choice of all major car manufacturers

        For 100 years, Philips has been at the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting

        Philips is the inventor of Xenon HID technology

        Xenon HID (High Intensity Discharge) lamps offer twice as much light for safer driving in all conditions. As a matter of fact, the intense white light produced by the Xenon HID lamps is comparable to daylight. Studies have demonstrated that xenon automotive lighting helps drivers to concentrate on the road and to distinguish obstacles and road signs much faster than traditional lamps.

        Philips special anti-UV coating technology protects the headlights against harmful ultraviolet radiation, making Philips UV-coated quartz glass perfect for all driving conditions and ensuring their longevity

        UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability of increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce a more powerful light.

        Complying with the high quality standards of ECE homologation

        Philips Automotive is dedicated to producing best-in-class products and services in the Original Equipment Manufacturer market as well as in the aftermarket. Our products are manufactured from high-quality materials and tested to the highest specifications to maximise the safety and driving comfort of our customers. Our entire production is meticulously tested, controlled and certified (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and QSO 9000) to the highest ECE requirements

        Colour temperature up to 6000 K for ultimate brightness

        Thanks to a colour temperature of 6000 K Xenon BlueVision ultra provides the most demanding drivers with a distinctive cool bluish light for an ultra powerful lighting on the road.

        Ultimate stylish blue effect

        Xenon BlueVision ultra lamps are designed for drivers looking for maximum style. They deliver distinctive blue effect light in your car headlamps.

        Philips car lamps are highly resistant to humidity

        Only a burning bulb made of quartz glass can resist thermal shocks, such as a drop of cold water touching the hot bulb, which can happen when you drive through water with a broken headlight unit.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging Data

          Packaging type
          S1
          EAN1
          8727900365504
          EAN3
          8727900365511

        • Electrical characteristics

          Voltage
          85  V
          Wattage
          35  W

        • Lifetime

          Life time
          2500h

        • Light characteristics

          Colour temperature
          5000  K
          Lumens
          3200 ±450  lm

        • Ordering information

          Order entry
          85415BVUS1
          Ordering code
          36550433

        • Outer pack information

          Gross weight per piece
          0.305  kg
          Height
          14  cm
          Length
          14.6  cm
          Width
          13.1  cm

        • Product description

          Type
          D1S
          Application
          • High beam
          • Low beam
          Designation
          D1S BlueVision ultra
          Homologation ECE
          YES
          Range
          BlueVision Ultra
          Technology
          Xenon
          Base
          PK32d-2

        • Packed product information

          Gross weight per piece
          152.5  g
          Height
          14  cm
          Length
          12.5  cm
          Net weight per piece
          73.2  g
          Pack Quantity / MOQ
          2
          Width
          6.8  cm

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          Style
          Product highlight
          Maximum blue effect up to 6000 K

