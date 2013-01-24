Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Drive with style
Philips has created the Xenon BlueVision ultra for drivers looking for maximum style and ultimate brightness. It produces an ultra-stylish and distinctive blue effect (up to 6000 K) while delivering an ultra-powerful light. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Drive with style
Philips has created the Xenon BlueVision ultra for drivers looking for maximum style and ultimate brightness. It produces an ultra-stylish and distinctive blue effect (up to 6000 K) while delivering an ultra-powerful light. See all benefits
Drive with style
Philips has created the Xenon BlueVision ultra for drivers looking for maximum style and ultimate brightness. It produces an ultra-stylish and distinctive blue effect (up to 6000 K) while delivering an ultra-powerful light. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Drive with style
Philips has created the Xenon BlueVision ultra for drivers looking for maximum style and ultimate brightness. It produces an ultra-stylish and distinctive blue effect (up to 6000 K) while delivering an ultra-powerful light. See all benefits
Xenon car headlight bulb
Philips shop price
Total:
For 100 years, Philips has been at the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting
Our lamps are often rewarded by automotive experts
Xenon HID (High Intensity Discharge) lamps offer twice as much light for safer driving in all conditions. As a matter of fact, the intense white light produced by the Xenon HID lamps is comparable to daylight. Studies have demonstrated that xenon automotive lighting helps drivers to concentrate on the road and to distinguish obstacles and road signs much faster than traditional lamps.
Philips special anti-UV coating technology protects the headlights against harmful ultraviolet radiation, making Philips UV-coated quartz glass perfect for all driving conditions and ensuring their longevity
UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability of increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce a more powerful light.
Philips Automotive is dedicated to producing best-in-class products and services in the Original Equipment Manufacturer market as well as in the aftermarket. Our products are manufactured from high-quality materials and tested to the highest specifications to maximise the safety and driving comfort of our customers. Our entire production is meticulously tested, controlled and certified (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and QSO 9000) to the highest ECE requirements
Thanks to a colour temperature of 6000 K Xenon BlueVision ultra provides the most demanding drivers with a distinctive cool bluish light for an ultra powerful lighting on the road.
Xenon BlueVision ultra lamps are designed for drivers looking for maximum style. They deliver distinctive blue effect light in your car headlamps.
Only a burning bulb made of quartz glass can resist thermal shocks, such as a drop of cold water touching the hot bulb, which can happen when you drive through water with a broken headlight unit.
Packaging Data
Electrical characteristics
Lifetime
Light characteristics
Ordering information
Outer pack information
Product description
Packed product information
Marketing specifications